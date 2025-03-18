Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its CPG brand, Lumber Heads Popcorn ("Lumber Heads"), a gluten, dairy, and peanut free popcorn, is now available in 193 locations within the Loblaws Market Division grocery stores in Ontario, making it even easier for our loyal customers to shop our great tasting Made in Canada popcorn.

"We are excited to expand our availability of Lumber Heads in Ontario with the addition of 193 new store locations, now available at select Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer and Loblaws banners. This is especially positive as Canadians look to support local and purchase products made in Canada. We look forward to more Canadians having the opportunity to try Lumber Heads, and our team continues to execute on these opportunities" said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Scaling our brands through disciplined organic growth is one of the principal drivers of growth at Happy Belly as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. In our CPG line of business, we are focused on being a sales-driven organization and continue to scale and operationalize our brands through our shared services model to accelerate product development, market growth, and product launches. We are working to grow distribution and sales in our CPG vertical throughout 2025-2026 as we create incremental value for our shareholders".



"We anticipate our product rollout will continue into retail stores throughout the Spring Season. We remain committed to partnering with Canadian distributors nationwide to expand our presence in the Canadian marketplace. Our goal is to increase our store count by securing placements in as many profitable retail locations as possible. Additionally, we are dedicated to broadening the footprint of our CPG products across Canada. By strategically targeting key markets and leveraging our distribution network, we will enhance product visibility and accessibility, driving sustained growth and strengthening our brand recognition throughout the Canadian landscape."

About Lumber Heads Food Co.

Lumber Heads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. Lumber Heads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At Lumber Heads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

