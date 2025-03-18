OpenSearch with Exoscale Powered by Aiven allows A1 Austria to seamlessly move 21TB Elasticsearch workload to OpenSearch; just two A1 Austria engineers now manage the large 30 node-cluster of 21TB storage. Migration vastly improves data analytics to fuel A1 Group's ambitious cloud journey.

Aiven, the trusted data and AI platform company, announced today that A1 Austria, one of Austria's leading telecommunication providers, has used OpenSearch by Exoscale Powered by Aiven to migrate its 21TB Elasticsearch workload to OpenSearch in just one week. The large 30-node cluster with 21TB of storage is now run by just two A1 Austria engineers while delivering superior scalability and reduced management overhead. The migration, and subsequent enhancement of data analytics capabilities, sets the stage for further cloud adoption across other businesses in the parent A1 Group. Their expanded cloud vision meets the demands for peak efficiency and increased scalability in the face of rapidly expanding data workloads.

Data analytics is crucial for telecommunications companies like A1 Austria, providing valuable insights into network performance, customer behavior, and service quality. According to Precedence Research, this reflects a growing global trend, with the telecom analytics market projected to increase from USD 8.1 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 31 billion by 2034.

Before the cloud transition, A1 Austria was running on-premises clusters of Elasticsearch using Grafana® dashboards for network observability. However, the system was becoming increasingly complex, siloed, and inefficient, with various users leveraging their Elasticsearch instances and putting pressure on internal IT.

"Elasticsearch seemed overloaded and the performance was getting worse. Our Grafana displays were often slow to load and data was sometimes missing," says Christoph Reiss, VoLTE and VoWif Acceptance Expert in A1 Austria's telco team, and a daily user of Elasticsearch. "It was frustrating."

Enter European cloud provider Exoscale

After acquiring Exoscale, a cloud provider committed to open-source technologies with an entirely European footprint in 2017, A1 Group was using Exoscale's cloud services to enable its customers to comply with privacy and data sovereignty requirements. All Exoscale's database services are delivered exclusively by Aiven, including OpenSearch, MySQL®, PostgreSQL®, Apache Kafka® and Grafana. For this, and other reasons, Exoscale emerged as the logical partner for A1 Austria and it opted for OpenSearch by Exoscale, a managed open-source Elasticsearch alternative.

"Services from Aiven are a crucial part of our portfolio and have made a notable contribution to our growth-both the amount of data we process and the number of customers we serve. Nearly every new customer we bring onboard uses services from Aiven," says Beatrix Kemfelja, Head of CoE Sales for Austria, Exoscale. "Aiven shares our open-source ethos and helps us maintain our European data sovereignty and compliance, which is essential for many of our customers."

"The European market for telcos and communications service providers (CSPs) is exceptionally competitive due to structural, regulatory and market dynamics," says Francesco Tisiot, Field CTO Head of DevEx, Aiven. "By leveraging Exoscale's cloud platform we can efficiently develop and deploy customer-facing services that extract the full value of data and provide enhanced transparency and cost control. We look forward to replicating our work with A1 Austria and delivering a full suite of services from Exoscale powered by Aiven directly to telco customers and other industries across the US, Central and Eastern Europe. It's an exciting proposition."

To meet the growing demands for efficiency and scalability while enabling the full value of data, A1 Group is significantly transforming its IT infrastructure and migrating 1,000+ on-premises applications to the cloud. It has a multi-cloud strategy, leveraging European cloud provider Exoscale who understands the complex European regulations, supports open source and offers a range of data services powered by Aiven.

About Aiven

Aiven is a global data platform company, helping organizations gain more value from their data. Aiven's multicloud platform combines open source services to stream, store, and serve data, simply, securely, and rapidly across major cloud providers. Aiven is trusted by thousands of customers, from start-up to enterprise, to create next-generation applications incorporating AI/ML confidently and quickly. Aiven is fully committed to the open source community and to helping organizations revolutionize the performance, scalability, and resiliency of their cloud data infrastructure, and streamline the work of technical teams to achieve lower costs.

Aiven is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with offices globally in Europe, North America and Asia.

