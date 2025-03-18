Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): Love Hainan? Willing to share? Travel the island for free!

HAIKOU, China, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

The tropical island of Hainan, surrounded by the turquoise waters of the South China Sea, features sunny beaches, lush rainforests, mouthwatering cuisine, a tapestry of local culture... and did I mention that it's visa free for citizens of fifty-nine countries? The new 240 hour visa free transit policy as well as Hainan's many air routes reaching an increasing number of international destinations make the province a highly convenient, welcoming destination. Over a million international travelers chose Hainan last year. Were you one of them? What are you waiting for?

If you're waiting for a good deal, the time has come! The island province is recruiting new Hainan International Tourism Promotion Ambassadors who love to travel, love Hainan, and love to tell everyone all about their island adventures. Of course there are plenty of perks on offer! More on that in a bit - keep reading!

Hainan is looking for:

Travel enthusiasts with a strong interest in Hainan's culture, destinations, local peoples, and island life who want to share the beauty of Hainan with the world. Social media influencers with a popular account on at least one social media platform such as Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, etc. Content creation experts - engagement gurus sharing about Hainan through text, pictures, video, or other formats. Great communicators with excellent teamworking skills.

Here's what you'll need to do:

Use your own words, ideas, and images to share what you love about Hainan, building an international bridge of friendship through genuine, personal stories, real experiences, and unbiased reviews. Wow your audiences with the incredible sights, sounds, and fun of Hainan, and invite everyone to join you as you make new discoveries while exploring the island.

What do you get? So much! In addition to the lifelong memories and friends you'll make along the way, you'll also receive:

'Hainan International Tourism Promotion Ambassador' certificates from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province. Cash rewards for posting high-quality content on personal social media accounts. The better the content the better the reward! Free Hainan travel, food, hotel stays, and other surprise gifts, like adorable Hainan plushies!

Interested? Send your personal introduction, contact info, and social media account info to: hntourism2025@hotmail.com.

Hainan can't wait to meet you!

