(ATHEX: TPEIR) (OTCQX: BPIRY) (OTCQX: BPIRF)

The Board of Directors of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., pursuant to its resolution of 14 March 2025, has invited the company's shareholders to approve, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 April 2025, a distribution of €373 million, equivalent to a cash payment of €0.298 per share, to the company's shareholders.

The proposed cash payment of €0.298 per share would be in the form of a capital reduction and accordingly not subject to any withholding.

In accordance with the Board's resolution, with respect to the distribution, the ex-dividend would be 26/5/2025, the record date would be 27/5/2025, and the payment date would be 30/5/2025.

