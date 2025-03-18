Anzeige
Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec's 2025 Net Zero Construction Conference Assembles Leading Innovators From Heidelberg Materials, Sika, MIT and More

Finanznachrichten News

Keynote to Be Delivered by Dennis Lentz, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Heidelberg Materials

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Giatec®, a global leader in concrete technology platforms, is proud to announce the 5th edition of the Net Zero Construction Conference (N0CC), a premier virtual event dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction, set for March 19-20, 2025.

Keynote to Be Delivered by Dennis Lentz, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Heidelberg Materials

Dennis Lentz, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Heidelberg Materials, will be sharing insights on the industry's decarbonization and digitalization in his keynote address.

"The innovations showcased at N0CC 2025 will redefine how we build, proving that net-zero construction is not only possible but imperative," said Aali Alizadeh, CTO and co-founder of Giatec and N0CC Technology Chair. "N0CC spurs the construction sector forward to play a pivotal role in shaping our sustainable future."

Attendees will gain firsthand insights from industry pioneers, leading researchers, and policymakers, with 11 sessions offering PDH credits.

Speakers include:

  • Carsten Rieger, Corporate Market Development Manager Concrete, Sika Services AG

  • Larry Rowland, Sustainability Market Manager, Heidelberg Materials

  • Prabh K. Banga, Vice-President, Sustainability, Aecon Group Inc.

  • Clément Boisselier, Sr. Advisor, Sustainability and Environment, Aecon Group Inc.

  • Soroush Mahjoubi, Postdoctoral Associate, MIT

  • Alex Hanmore, Manager of Concrete Technologies, AlterBiota

  • Kevin Shepherd, Director of Research and Development, Belter Tech

  • Lucas Bromerchenkel, Technical Services Representative, Concrete Ontario

  • Andrew Fahim, Senior Director, Research, Giatec

  • Ritul Anilbhai Shah, Territory Manager, UltraTech Cement Ltd

  • Rich Szecsy, CEO, Big Town Concrete

  • Brittany Harris, CEO, Qflow

  • Lee Scott, Director of Sales, Element5

  • Lori Tunstall, Assistant Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Colorado School of Mines

This year's highly sought-after panel is titled: The No Unmetered Water (NUW) Initiative - How Interoperability Reduces Waste.

Featured panelists include:

  • Chris Wurtz, Division President, Digital Fleet

  • Adam Gardner, VP of Product, BCMI Corp

  • Sarah McGuire, AVP, Business Development, Giatec

  • Eric Glendenning, Technical Services Director, BARD Materials

  • Moderated by Shelby O. Mitchel, VP of Business Development & Marketing, BCMI Corp.

This year, Heidelberg Materials returns as a Platinum sponsor, Gold sponsorship is provided by Belter Tech, Silver by Alter Biota, Command Alkon, BCMI Corp, Concrete Advancement Foundation, MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub, Building Transparency, Concrete Sustainability Council, and Element5, and Bronze by AECON Group Inc.

Building on its reputation as a must-attend event for construction professionals, engineers, and sustainability advocates, N0CC 2025 will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in low-carbon materials, AI-driven efficiency, and regulatory pathways for decarbonization. N0CC 2025 will be hosted on the Virbela platform's metaverse, offering exhibitor booths and interactive poster sessions showcasing emerging research and technologies.

N0CC 2025 invites industry professionals, researchers, and sustainability advocates to engage in this crucial dialogue. Register today using code GIATEC30 for 30% off registration and be a part of the movement shaping the future of net-zero construction.

Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific
marketing@giatec.ca
+1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9210

.

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
