On the heels of recent analyst recognition, SER strengthens momentum as a leading provider of AI-powered content automation with acquisition of Klippa

Acquisition comes as customer demand surges for Intelligent Document Processing solutions to eliminate paper-based workflows and cost-effectively modernize business-critical processes

Combination offers customers a library of AI-driven content apps, delivering rapid time-to-value

SER Group, a leading provider of Intelligent Content Automation solutions with its highly rated Doxis platform, today announced the acquisition of AI company Klippa, a high-growth innovator in the rapidly evolving Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market.

As enterprises increasingly seek to automate document processes to enhance efficiency, productivity and scalability, the growth of IDP as an enterprise software category has skyrocketed, supercharged by the evolution of deep learning and generative AI. By combining Klippa's cutting-edge IDP capabilities with SER's Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform, SER is doubling down on Smart Content apps that underpin customers' digital transformation efforts, unlocking greater organizational agility and significant cost savings.

"Customers are searching for ever-smarter and more cost-effective ways to automate the understanding and processing of documents from financial and identification documents to shipping and customs documentation," says Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER Group.

He continues: "With this acquisition, we are adding Klippa's intelligence to the Doxis platform to create the most comprehensive next-generation, AI-powered ECM and IDP offering available to enterprises today. With Leader accolades for SER from IDC and Gartner, we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further and are excited to welcome Klippa's talented team on board."

"Klippa impressed us from day one with their product clarity, business momentum and AI capabilities," says Stefan Dandl, Director at TA Associates, SER's lead investor. "The fit with SER is incredibly promising, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth trajectory as these two teams come together."

Klippa a proven IDP innovator

Since its founding in 2015, Klippa has demonstrated high growth and profitability, helping global enterprises such as Eurofins, SNCF and Siemens save time, reduce costs, and prevent errors and fraud. Klippa's DocHorizon is a cloud-based AI platform that digitizes and automates document-centric workflows. The platform allows users to visually design AI workflows and seamlessly integrate them with data flows across enterprise applications. As a Peppol-certified provider, Klippa plays a key role in electronic invoice processing for businesses worldwide. Following the acquisition, all of these capabilities will be rapidly embedded within Doxis and further developed as a stand-alone platform.

"Joining forces with SER Group represents a huge growth opportunity for Klippa," says Yeelen Knegtering, CEO of Klippa. "By bringing our solutions together, we will unlock new use cases and provide even higher automation rates to enterprise customers around the globe. The next phase of this journey is incredibly exciting."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About SER

SER is a leading vendor in the global document management market with its AI-infused Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. Focused on delivering a faster ROI, SER's solutions for business-critical processes help leading brands regain control over their documents and automate workflows across enterprise ecosystems. Recognized by analysts and loved by customers, SER makes daily work easier for more than five million users. With 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 20 locations around the globe. Learn more: www.sergroup.com

About Klippa

Klippa is a leading innovator of Intelligent Document Processing solutions. Klippa drives value for global businesses using AI solutions to automate reading, sorting, anonymizing, extracting, and verifying information. Klippa helps businesses automate administrative work and improve operational efficiency. With a growing global presence and over 1,000 clients, Klippa's innovation has earned recognition, including spots on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Learn more: www.klippa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318748542/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Maureen Cueppers

+49 (0)228-90896-0

press@sergroup.com