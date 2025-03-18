Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
18.03.25
09:18 Uhr
2,291 Euro
+0,007
+0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.03.2025 12:12 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 28 February 2025 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

-0.8

-1.8

4.3

8.4

19.5

61.2

Share price

-1.0

-1.0

6.2

16.4

18.1

55.5

Russell 1000 Value Index

-0.9

-1.2

9.0

16.3

36.7

82.9

Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)*

-0.9

-1.3

8.8

15.9

35.3

79.8

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

224.13p

Net asset value - cum income:

224.79p

Share price:

208.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

7.5%

Net yield1:

3.8%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£153.9m

Net cash:

0.1%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

68,451,984

Ongoing charges3:

1.06%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024, based on the share price as at close of business on 28 February 2025.

² Excluding 26,909,321 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Health Care

18.1

Information Technology

16.1

Financials

15.6

Consumer Discretionary

12.5

Communication Services

8.5

Industrials

7.7

Materials

6.5

Energy

6.0

Utilities

4.2

Consumer Staples

2.6

Real Estate

2.0

Net Current Assets

0.2

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

88.4

United Kingdom

4.5

France

2.8

South Korea

1.6

Canada

1.0

Ireland

1.0

Netherlands

0.5

Net Current Assets

0.2

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Citigroup

United States

3.6

CVS Health

United States

3.3

Cardinal Health

United States

3.2

Wells Fargo

United States

3.0

Sanofi

France

2.8

Comcast

United States

2.7

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.6

Sony

United States

2.5

Electronic Arts Inc

United States

2.4

First Citizens BancShares

United States

2.4

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 28 February 2025, the Company's NAV decreased by 0.8% and the share price by 1.0% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.9% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, with investment decisions in health care providers and services boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in industrials, specifically selection decisions in building products. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in consumer discretionary and utilities.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer staples, most notably investment decisions in food products. Selection decisions in financials also detracted from relative performance, with investment decisions in financial services dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included an overweight allocation in information technology and selection decisions in materials.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases were Charles Schwab and Icon. The Company exited its position in Discover Financial Services and Diageo ADR.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

18 March 2025

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brai on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.