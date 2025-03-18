BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 28 February 2025 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



One Month Three Months Six Months One Year Three Years Five Years Net asset value -0.8 -1.8 4.3 8.4 19.5 61.2 Share price -1.0 -1.0 6.2 16.4 18.1 55.5 Russell 1000 Value Index -0.9 -1.2 9.0 16.3 36.7 82.9 Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)* -0.9 -1.3 8.8 15.9 35.3 79.8

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 224.13p Net asset value - cum income: 224.79p Share price: 208.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 7.5% Net yield1: 3.8% Total assets including current year revenue: £153.9m Net cash: 0.1% Ordinary shares in issue2: 68,451,984 Ongoing charges3: 1.06%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024, based on the share price as at close of business on 28 February 2025.

² Excluding 26,909,321 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Health Care 18.1 Information Technology 16.1 Financials 15.6 Consumer Discretionary 12.5 Communication Services 8.5 Industrials 7.7 Materials 6.5 Energy 6.0 Utilities 4.2 Consumer Staples 2.6 Real Estate 2.0 Net Current Assets 0.2 ----- 100.0 ===== Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 88.4 United Kingdom 4.5 France 2.8 South Korea 1.6 Canada 1.0 Ireland 1.0 Netherlands 0.5 Net Current Assets 0.2 ----- 100.0 =====

#

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Citigroup United States 3.6 CVS Health United States 3.3 Cardinal Health United States 3.2 Wells Fargo United States 3.0 Sanofi France 2.8 Comcast United States 2.7 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.6 Sony United States 2.5 Electronic Arts Inc United States 2.4 First Citizens BancShares United States 2.4

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 28 February 2025, the Company's NAV decreased by 0.8% and the share price by 1.0% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.9% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, with investment decisions in health care providers and services boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in industrials, specifically selection decisions in building products. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in consumer discretionary and utilities.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer staples, most notably investment decisions in food products. Selection decisions in financials also detracted from relative performance, with investment decisions in financial services dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included an overweight allocation in information technology and selection decisions in materials.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases were Charles Schwab and Icon. The Company exited its position in Discover Financial Services and Diageo ADR.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

18 March 2025

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brai on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.