BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 28 February 2025 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Month
Three
Months
Six
Months
One
Year
Three
Years
Five Years
Net asset value
-0.8
-1.8
4.3
8.4
19.5
61.2
Share price
-1.0
-1.0
6.2
16.4
18.1
55.5
Russell 1000 Value Index
-0.9
-1.2
9.0
16.3
36.7
82.9
Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)*
-0.9
-1.3
8.8
15.9
35.3
79.8
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
224.13p
Net asset value - cum income:
224.79p
Share price:
208.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:
7.5%
Net yield1:
3.8%
Total assets including current year revenue:
£153.9m
Net cash:
0.1%
Ordinary shares in issue2:
68,451,984
Ongoing charges3:
1.06%
1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024, based on the share price as at close of business on 28 February 2025.
² Excluding 26,909,321 ordinary shares held in treasury.
³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.
Sector Analysis
Total Assets (%)
Health Care
18.1
Information Technology
16.1
Financials
15.6
Consumer Discretionary
12.5
Communication Services
8.5
Industrials
7.7
Materials
6.5
Energy
6.0
Utilities
4.2
Consumer Staples
2.6
Real Estate
2.0
Net Current Assets
0.2
-----
100.0
=====
Country Analysis
Total Assets (%)
United States
88.4
United Kingdom
4.5
France
2.8
South Korea
1.6
Canada
1.0
Ireland
1.0
Netherlands
0.5
Net Current Assets
0.2
-----
100.0
=====
Top 10 Holdings
Country
% Total Assets
Citigroup
United States
3.6
CVS Health
United States
3.3
Cardinal Health
United States
3.2
Wells Fargo
United States
3.0
Sanofi
France
2.8
Comcast
United States
2.7
Willis Towers Watson
United States
2.6
Sony
United States
2.5
Electronic Arts Inc
United States
2.4
First Citizens BancShares
United States
2.4
Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:
For the one-month period ended 28 February 2025, the Company's NAV decreased by 0.8% and the share price by 1.0% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.9% for the period.
At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, with investment decisions in health care providers and services boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in industrials, specifically selection decisions in building products. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in consumer discretionary and utilities.
The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer staples, most notably investment decisions in food products. Selection decisions in financials also detracted from relative performance, with investment decisions in financial services dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included an overweight allocation in information technology and selection decisions in materials.
Transactions
During the month, the Company's largest purchases were Charles Schwab and Icon. The Company exited its position in Discover Financial Services and Diageo ADR.
Positioning
As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and real estate sectors.
18 March 2025
