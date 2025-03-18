Duly Health and Care to Open New Clinic in Schaumburg, Bringing World-Class Care to the Chicago Suburb

Duly Health and Care, through one of its medical groups, will open a new multi-specialty facility in Schaumburg, Ill. this August, the independent medical group brand announced today. The 100,000-square-foot clinic located at 1325 Meacham Road will be the first of its kind in the Chicago suburb.

"We're thrilled to offer patients in Schaumburg and surrounding areas access to personalized, leading-edge care close to home," said Paul Merrick, MD, Chief Physician Executive. "We believe better health happens when patients and providers work together. Our mission is to empower individuals to take charge of their health while elevating the care they receive -- our new facility is another step in fulfilling that promise."

Duly's Schaumburg location will offer an extensive range of services supported by top-tier medical experts and innovative technology. Patients will be able to receive primary care as well as specialty care in orthopedics and sports medicine, pain management, physiatry, neurology, breast and general surgery, spine surgery, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, advanced laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, cardiology, and urology. The facility will also offer convenient ambulatory services, including an endoscopy lab for outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, urgent care staffed by emergency medicine physicians, and comprehensive physical and occupational therapy.

In 2026, the new location will roll out podiatry, rheumatology, radiation and medical oncology, plastic surgery, and infusion services.

Comprehensive cancer care for every stage -- from screenings and diagnosis to treatment through survivorship -- will be a particular focus at Duly's new Schaumburg clinic. Patients and their families will have access to an integrated team of oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, plastic surgeons, radiologists, infusion experts, nurse navigators, and social workers.

In addition, the new Duly clinic will feature a cutting-edge PET/CT scanner that offers more accurate and specific imaging compared to common systems. The technology can ensure that patients get accurate diagnoses quickly -- and reduce the need for unnecessary invasive procedures for heart and cancer patients.

Based on recent market analysis, Schaumburg residents face a significant gap in access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare, with more than 80% leaving the village to seek medical care. For years, hospital-owned medical groups have been the dominant option, often leading to higher costs and fewer choices for patients. Duly's new Schaumburg clinic is changing that -- bringing physician-directed, multi-specialty care closer to home, providing a more convenient, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare option for the community.

"This new facility will allow us to meet people where they are -- both in their health journeys and in daily life," said Ryan West, President of Chicagoland Operations. "By offering expert care, leading technology, and a connected approach to health, all in one convenient location in Schaumburg, we're making it easier than ever for people to access the high-quality, personalized care they deserve."

For more information about the Duly Health and Care Schaumburg location, please visit https://www.dulyhealthandcare.com/schaumburg .

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois ("Duly") is opening this Schaumburg location.

###

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups - DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic, LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit www?.duly?healthand?care?.com.

Contact Information

Amy Martin

amy@keybridge.biz

(202) 988-3222

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire