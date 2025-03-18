Dominion Harbor Group: Dominion Harbor Enterprises Launches Bunker Hill Technologies To Aggregate Automotive Patents

Innovative New Dominion Harbor Enterprises Subsidiary To Provide Access to Cutting-Edge Technologies for the Automotive Industry

Bunker Hills Technologies Acquires Substantial Portion Of V2X Patents Portfolio From Industry Leader Shanghai Langbo Communications Technology

Industry leading patent transaction and advisory firm Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) has formed Bunker Hill Technologies (BHT), a subsidiary established to serve as a specialized automotive patent aggregator of advanced technology solutions for vehicle manufacturers and technology suppliers on a global scale.

Under the Bunker Hill Technologies banner, the new Dominion Harbor subsidiary will develop and monetize a robust portfolio of high-value automotive technology patents encompassing critical innovations in key areas such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, vehicle sensors, memory storage systems, video capture technologies, and advanced lighting systems.

"Bunker Hill Technologies is poised to empower automobile manufacturers and technology suppliers with access to cutting-edge innovations essential for the development of next-generation vehicles," said David Pridham, Chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "We are extremely pleased to launch Bunker Hill Technologies as a dedicated platform for the delivery of pioneering automotive technologies to the industry."

Marking the new division's launch, Bunker Hill Technologies has successfully completed the acquisition of a substantial portfolio of V2X patents from Shanghai Langbo Communication Technology, a recognized leader in wireless communications. The portfolio acquisition enhances Bunker Hills Technologies' capabilities in the V2X communication sector, which is vital for the evolution of connected and autonomous vehicles.

"The acquisition of Langbo's V2X patents is a significant milestone in our commitment to building a comprehensive portfolio that addresses the automotive sector's most pressing technological challenges. By aggregating these patents, Bunker Hill Technologies will become an invaluable resource for companies striving to implement the latest advancements in automotive technology. The automotive landscape is rapidly evolving with the integration of sophisticated technologies, and our extensive patent collection will enable manufacturers and suppliers to accelerate innovation and enhance their competitive position."

Yang Lin, CEO of Langbo Communication Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are delighted to have closed this transaction with Dominion Harbor. Their esteemed reputation in intellectual property management, combined with their strategic vision in the automotive field, is unparalleled. Partnering with them ensures that our innovations will reach the manufacturers and suppliers who can effectively leverage them to revolutionize mobility and connectivity on a global scale."

Key Areas of BHT's Patent Portfolio include:

Communication: Patents encompassing vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems, including C-V2X, integral to connected car technologies.

Sensors: Advanced sensor technologies critical for autonomous driving and enhanced safety features.

Video Capture: Patents related to imaging systems, including cameras and image processing for driver assistance systems.

Memory: Innovative memory technologies essential for data storage systems in modern vehicles.

Illumination: Cutting-edge advancements in lighting systems designed to improve safety and visibility.

"With the establishment of BHT, Dominion Harbor continues to expand its influence in facilitating the commercialization of innovative technologies across various sectors. BHT is dedicated to collaborating with automotive companies worldwide to license these technologies, fostering innovation and driving the future of automotive development," added Pridham.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, renowned for its unmatched transactional expertise and comprehensive IP services. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, maintaining industry leadership through its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution and its thought-provoking podcast, IP...Frequently.

About Langbo Communications Technology Company Ltd.:

Langbo Communications Technology Company is a pioneer in 5G technology, specializing in the creation and identification of standard-essential patents for 4G and 5G. With high-profile inventors from global R&D powerhouses such as Sony, Huawei, Intel, and Bosch, Langbo is dedicated to building robust patent portfolios and advancing innovation in wireless telecommunications.

