Historical records indicate the potential of Lincoln Creek to be approximately 20,000,000 cubic yards ("CY") of possible pay with an estimated 400,000 ounces of gold Historical placer drilling suggests near surface volume of 3,000,000 CY with grades up to 0.06 oz/CY The Gierkie shaft, sunk in 1912, reportedly found gravels averaging approximately 0.048 oz/CY Reports indicate mining of rich gravels may be possible directly from surface in upstream areas

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 472 hectares of placer claims contiguous with the Company's Lincoln Creek Property in northwestern British Columbia. Located within the productive Atlin Gold Camp, these claims encompass areas that historically produced gold, strengthening Geologica's position in this promising region.

This strategic expansion complements the Company's March 11, 2025 announcement of a 750-meter gold-pathfinder anomaly identified during the 2024 soil sampling program. The combined placer and hard rock targets present compelling opportunities for both near-term revenue potential and significant exploration upside.

The Atlin Gold Camp has produced more than 600,000 ounces of placer gold since its discovery in 1898, making it one of British Columbia's richest placer regions. While most productive creeks in the district have seen continuous mining for over a century, Lincoln Creek remains untapped.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Estimates: The Company cautions that all the historical results and interpretations presented in this press release were reported by previous investigations or other sources and have not been verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The historical estimates may not be compliant with the current reporting standards and should be considered as non-compliant and non-current. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical results, and the Company therefore does not rely on these estimates for decision making purposes. The historical results should not be treated as a potential gold resource. Geologica has not conducted any exploration work on the property to verify these historical estimates and will need to conduct a new and through evaluation to verify these historical results and to establish a compliant interpretation under NI 43-101 guidelines.

Historical records from the British Columbia Annual Report of the Minister of Mines (1905-1932) document early exploration at Lincoln Creek, where coarse gold was recovered from shafts as early as 1910. The Gierkie shaft, sunk in 1912, reportedly found gravels averaging approximately 0.048 oz/CY before being abandoned due to technical challenges. Early miners were hampered by primitive equipment which prevented significant development of the creek despite encouraging gold showings.

In the mid-1980s, a comprehensive Becker hammer drilling program supervised by M.D. Kierans, P.Eng. successfully tested the creek's potential (Kierans, 1985). This program identified a definite bedrock channel and several distinct geological formations containing gold. Based on this drilling, Kierans estimated the potential of Lincoln Creek to be about 20 million cubic yards of possible pay. Assuming an average grade of 0.02 oz/CY, the potential of the creek could be about 400,000 ounces of gold (Kierans, 1986).

Particularly encouraging was hole VW85-2, which Kierans reported as "the best hole (in terms of grade) cut in the whole Phase II program." Between 50 and 64 feet, this hole averaged 0.14 oz/CY (Kierans, 1986). Analysis of drill samples showed significantly higher magnetite and pyrite content in the upper creek area compared to downstream samples, suggesting proximity to a bedrock gold source.

A key finding was that the Black Clay Formation becomes thinner upstream. Kierans concluded that this could expose richer gold-bearing gravels at surface in the upper reaches, noting that "mining of very rich gravels should be possible right from the grassroots down" (Kierans, 1986). This indicates potential for both deep channel mining and near-surface operations in certain areas.

The gold in Lincoln Creek likely originated from primary bedrock sources in close proximity. The creek is situated within the Cache Creek Complex and is located just north of the Surprise Lake batholith - an important regional feature associated with gold mineralization throughout the Atlin district. Historical studies identified several tectonic lineaments intersecting in the Lincoln Creek area, creating fracture zones that may have hosted primary gold mineralization.

Today's mining equipment and technology can effectively manage the challenging ground conditions that defeated early miners. Modern exploration would begin with systematic test holes to verify historical findings, followed by bulk sampling before potential mining operations.

Doug Unwin, CEO stated, "The team is very enthusiastic about these placer claims at Lincoln Creek. In an area where most creeks have been continuously mined for over a century, Lincoln Creek represents a rare opportunity - an untapped drainage in the prolific Atlin Gold Camp with demonstrated gold potential. This strategic staking enhances our existing mineral claims and gives us exposure to potential gold recovery from placer deposits in addition to our hard rock targets. We're particularly excited about the potential near-term revenue that placer mining operations could generate. When combined with our recently announced soil sampling results, Lincoln Creek is emerging as a property with exceptional potential for both placer and lode gold mineralization."

Geologica Resource Corp. focuses on exploring copper and critical minerals. The Topley Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry Belt of central British Columbia, benefits from excellent infrastructure and major miners' investments. The company recently acquired the Titan polymetallic property with silver, antimony, and tellurium, as well as the Lincoln copper/gold property in the Atlin camp, known for its precious and base metal mines.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview had been reviewed by David Mark P.Geo. David is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors. He approves the technical content of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "anticipate", "will", "would" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Topley Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and other risk factors set forth in the long-form prospectus of the Company dated July 22, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

