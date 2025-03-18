S trong demand building upon the already announced $8.3M in residential and commercial sales driving significant sales surge in early 2025

Nearly Doubled Sales as compared to Q1 2024

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary, Boston Solar, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable energy solutions for the residential solar and small commercial solar sector, today announced a record-breaking surge in its Solar+ sales. Contracted sales in the first two months of 2025 are nearly double the total for the same period in 2024 building upon the previously announced $8.3M in residential solar and commercial solar sales. This remarkable growth underscores the strong market demand for residential and commercial solar and energy storage.

Since the beginning of 2025, Boston Solar's sales have experienced exceptional growth, fueled by high energy prices in Massachusetts, long-standing commercial development partners, and a robust residential market.

"We've achieved this growth with reduced overhead and a 150% increase in revenue per employee compared to Q1 of 2024. Our commitment to quality and customer service remains unmatched, with thirty percent of our business coming from customer referrals," Mike Morlino, President Boston Solar, added.

Solar Industry Growth Driving Market Demand

The solar industry continues to experience significant growth, driven by both technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for sustainable energy solutions. Solar power adoption has accelerated as more homeowners and businesses recognize the long-term savings and environmental benefits of switching to clean energy. This market shift is propelled by decreasing installation costs, improved efficiency of solar panels, and federal and state incentives that make solar more accessible to a wider audience.

Boston Solar has been at the forefront of this shift in Massachusetts, offering residential and commercial solar solutions that cater to the needs of customers looking for reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy alternatives. The company's leadership in the solar space reflects the growing recognition of solar energy as a key solution to meet the state's energy goals and combat climate change.

Rising Energy Costs Driving Consumer Interest in Solar Solutions

The rising cost of energy in Massachusetts has been a key factor driving increased interest in solar solutions. With energy prices hitting record highs, both residential and commercial customers are seeking alternative ways to manage their energy costs. Solar energy offers a viable solution, enabling consumers to generate their own electricity and reduce reliance on expensive, grid-supplied power.

In response to these soaring costs, many homeowners and businesses are turning to solar as an investment that not only helps lower their energy bills but also provides long-term financial benefits. As energy prices continue to climb, the demand for reliable, renewable energy sources like solar power is expected to grow even further.

"Both residential and commercial customers are showing strong market demand," said Mike Morlino, President Boston Solar. "With over ten years of success, Boston Solar has become the leading provider in Massachusetts, successfully closing one out of every three residential customers we present solutions to."

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

