Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), today announced unaudited gold sales of $22.5 million in February, a 11.9% increase compared to February 2024. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318946411/en/

Monthly Highlights

Gold sales reached $22.5 million (C$32.2 million1)in February 2025, compared to $20.1 million (C$27.1 million) in February 2024.

The increase in sales of $2.4 million or +11.9% versus February 2024 results from an increase in the sales price (+33.3%) offset by a decline in volume (21.4%).

In February, the selling price of gold averaged $2,894 per ounce, compared to $2,032 per ounce, a 42.4% increase over February 2024.

The Veta Dorada plant operated at full capacity, processing close to 13,500 tonnes of ore in 28 days in February 2025 versus 14,000 tonnes in 29 days in February 2024.

Year To Date Highlights

Cumulative gold sales reached $51.2 million at the end of February 2025, compared to $47.0 million for the same period of 2024, a $4.2 million increase or +8.9%.

In 2025, the selling price of gold averaged $2,803 per ounce, compared to $2,032 per ounce in 2024, a 37.9% increase.

The Corporation will release its 2024 annual financial results at the end of March.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The Corporation plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

1 Sales are converted using the average monthly exchange rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318946411/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com