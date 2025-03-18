Today, March 18, 2025, Paxman AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Dignitana AB.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Dignitana AB (DIGN, ISIN code SE0002108001, order book ID 66773) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB