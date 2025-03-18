nCino, Inc.: Sandbox Banking Partners with Zoom to Integrate Critical Banking Systems

The new integration application empowers financial institutions to access core banking data, streamline account holder interactions, and enhance service delivery directly within Zoom's Contact Center

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandbox Banking, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, today announced that Glyue® has been introduced in the Zoom App Marketplace, a powerful collaboration with Zoom that transforms the Zoom Contact Center into a comprehensive solution for banks and credit unions. Selected by Zoom for its expertise in fintech integrations, Sandbox Banking has developed the Glyue® for Zoom app to effortlessly link Zoom's communication tools with back-office systems, automate workflows, and provide deeper insights into customer or member interactions.



Glyue® for Zoom is an integration application that enables unified data flow between Zoom's video, chat, and telephony tools and financial institutions' core systems, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering more personalized customer or member experiences. Research highlights the impact of CRM functionality, with a study by Capterrareporting a 47% increase in account holder satisfaction and retention, a 45% boost in sales revenue, and a 39% improvement in cross-selling success among CRM users.

Key features of the Glyue® app include:



Enhanced AI Capabilities: By integrating broader account holder data into Zoom's AI tools, banks and credit unions can deliver more accurate and tailored customer or member interactions. Ernst & Young (https://www.ey.com/en_gr/insights/financial-services/how-artificial-intelligence-is-reshaping-the-financial-services-industry) reports that AI-powered automation such as that offered by Glyue® can streamline processes like loan approvals, fraud detection, and account holder service, driving cost savings and operational efficiency.

By integrating broader account holder data into Zoom's AI tools, banks and credit unions can deliver more accurate and tailored customer or member interactions. Ernst & Young (https://www.ey.com/en_gr/insights/financial-services/how-artificial-intelligence-is-reshaping-the-financial-services-industry) reports that AI-powered automation such as that offered by Glyue® can streamline processes like loan approvals, fraud detection, and account holder service, driving cost savings and operational efficiency. Global Telephony Customization: The app integrates regional systems with Zoom's telephony capabilities, helping with seamless connectivity and adaptability to local market needs while supporting customers in meeting applicable requirements.

The app integrates regional systems with Zoom's telephony capabilities, helping with seamless connectivity and adaptability to local market needs while supporting customers in meeting applicable requirements. Advanced Analytics: Zoom's metrics are linked with powerful analytics tools, enabling financial institutions to gain deeper insights into account holder behavior and operational performance.

The Glyue® for Zoom app addresses a critical need for financial institutions to deliver faster, more personalized service while simplifying operations. AI-driven account holder engagement tools, like those enabled by Glyue®, not only improve satisfaction but also build trust by anticipating customer or member needs.



"We're thrilled to partner with Zoom to integrate key banking systems into its customer engagement platform," said Kelsey Saia, VP of Partnerships at Sandbox Banking. "With Glyue® for Zoom, banks and credit unions can securely access real-time financial data within Zoom Contact Center. By connecting core banking, loan origination, deposit account opening and CRM systems, agents gain a 360° view of account holders, enabling faster issue resolution, seamless transactions, and personalized support. This partnership enhances customer or member experiences, improves operational efficiency, and reinforces our commitment to innovation in financial services."



Kentis Gopalla, Head of CX Product & Ecosystem at Zoom, shared, "We partnered with Sandbox Banking because of their deep understanding of financial institutions' challenges and their innovative approach to integrations. The Glyue® app empowers banks and credit unions to leverage Zoom's communication platform in ways that enhance both efficiency and account holder experience." The Glyue® app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace for all Zoom Contact Center users. Banks and credit unions looking to deliver a seamless, AI-powered customer or member experience are encouraged to explore this transformative solution.

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking, an nCino Company, is a digital transformation leader, empowering banks and credit unions with Glyue®, a cutting-edge Integration Platform as a Service.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michele Yurcich

Director of Marketing

Sandbox Banking, an nCino Company

michele.yurcich@ncino.com

About nCino

nCino.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionor the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.