Greene Concepts Inc. Marks Over Five Years of Expansion and Community Impact with BE WATER

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW), a leader in premium artesian spring water, reflects on more than five years of remarkable achievements since launching its flagship product, BE WATER, in February 2020. From expanding distribution across major retail channels to delivering vital resources during times of crisis, the company has solidified its position as a dynamic player in the beverage industry.

Since its debut, BE WATER, sourced from natural artesian springs nestled beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain, has grown from a regional offering to a nationally recognized brand. A pivotal moment came in November 2020 when Greene Concepts secured a partnership with Walmart, the world's largest retailer, making BE WATER available to millions through Walmart.com. This milestone was followed by physical shelf placement in Walmart stores in the Southeast in mid-2024 is a testament to the brand's rising demand and operational scalability.

Greene Concepts has also invested in its infrastructure to support this expansion. In February 2025, the company completed extensive upgrades to its Marion, NC bottling plant, enhancing production capacity and efficiency. Plans for a large-scale water refill station outside the facility, announced in early 2025, promise to serve government, commercial, and private needs with thousands of gallons of clean artesian water daily. This initiative, coupled with discussions to supply water to the Middle East amid regional shortages, underscores the company's ambition to address global water challenges.

Beyond business success, Greene Concepts has consistently stepped up to support communities facing adversity. The company has provided vital water donations to regions grappling with wildfires, floods, extreme cold snaps, and other natural disasters across the United States. These efforts have delivered clean, safe hydration to rural and underserved areas hit hard by environmental crises. "We're not just a beverage company; we're a partner to communities in need," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "Providing clean water during crises is part of who we are, and it's a privilege to make a difference."

Financially, the company has strengthened its position for long-term growth. In October 2024, Greene Concepts eliminated all outstanding convertible debt, some dating back to 2018, bolstering its balance sheet. Additionally, a large strategic partnership in January 2025 positioned Greene Concepts as a key white-label manufacturer, diversifying revenue streams while leveraging its state-of-the-art facility.

Since 2021, Greene Concepts has teamed up with Camping World, a top retailer serving the outdoor and RV community, to bring BE WATER to over 200 locations across the country. This partnership opened a distinctive sales channel, reaching customers far beyond the usual grocery or convenience store settings. "Our goal is to deliver exceptional water wherever people need it whether they're camping, shopping, or rebuilding after a disaster," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "Every milestone we hit brings us closer to that vision."

Greene Concepts' achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Walmart invited the company to mentor prospective vendors at its Open Call event, following Greene Concepts' own "Golden Ticket" win in 2023; an accolade recognizing BE WATER's market potential. This recognition highlights the company's growing influence and credibility within the retail ecosystem.

"Looking back at our journey since launching BE WATER there is a rich history of steady progress in building a strong brand, forging key partnerships, and stepping up for communities when it matters most," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "I'd guess that's why many investors see INKW as a legacy stock worth holding in their portfolios. It's not just about where we are today, but the foundation we've laid for tomorrow. Ours is a story of resilience and purpose that seems to resonate with those who value long-term potential."

As the global bottled water market continues to expand, valued at $372.7 billion for 2025 and projected to reach $509.18 billion by 2030 with a 6.4% CAGR (see: Grand View Research), Greene Concepts is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for premium hydration. With a lean, adaptable business model, a robust distribution network, and a proven track record of execution, the company offers investors a compelling story of resilience and opportunity. "We've built a foundation that's ready for the future," Greene added. "The best is yet to come as we scale responsibly and keep quality at the heart of everything we do."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. onSocial Media (X) at:@GreeneConcepts

Websites: https://greeneconcepts.com/ and https://bewaterbeyou.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

BeWater

Be Water Gallon Flyer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire