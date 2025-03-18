Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology innovation and investment, proudly announces the official launch of its DX1 Crypto Fund. This groundbreaking fund offers investors a seamless and secure entry into the cryptocurrency market, eliminating the complexities of managing wallets or navigating exchanges while delivering robust returns through cutting-edge strategies.

The DX1 Crypto Fund marks a significant milestone for NB Tech, expanding its portfolio into the dynamic world of digital assets. Designed with investor accessibility and performance in mind, DX1 leverages NB Tech's expertise in AI-driven solutions and regulatory diligence to provide a comprehensive crypto investment vehicle. Launched alongside a Sirius XM ad campaign, the fund has already sparked notable interest among those seeking simplified yet sophisticated exposure to cryptocurrency markets.

The DX1 Fund stands out with its innovative features and investor-centric approach:

Regulatory Compliance & Security: Rigorous due diligence ensures all fund activities meet relevant guidelines, offering peace of mind in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Rigorous due diligence ensures all fund activities meet relevant guidelines, offering peace of mind in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. AI-Driven Trading Strategies: Utilizing high-frequency trades, futures contracts, and long-term cycle management, DX1 optimizes returns across bullish and bearish market conditions.

Utilizing high-frequency trades, futures contracts, and long-term cycle management, DX1 optimizes returns across bullish and bearish market conditions. Preferred 15% Annualized Return: Prioritizing investor value, the fund targets a 15% annualized return for Limited Partners before profit-sharing begins.

Prioritizing investor value, the fund targets a 15% annualized return for Limited Partners before profit-sharing begins. Transparent Performance: Investors gain 24/7 access to real-time dashboards, providing detailed insights into individual accounts and overall fund performance.

Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions, shared his enthusiasm for the launch: "The DX1 Crypto Fund is a bold step forward in our mission to democratize access to high-growth opportunities. By combining AI-powered trading with a commitment to transparency and compliance, we're delivering a fund that empowers investors to thrive in the crypto space with confidence and clarity."

The rollout of a Sirius XM ad campaign is amplifying DX1's debut, driving early interest and reinforcing NB Tech's vision of making crypto investing straightforward and rewarding. This launch aligns with the company's broader strategy to innovate at the intersection of technology and finance, building adaptive solutions that capitalize on emerging trends. With DX1, NB Tech is poised to set a new standard for performance, security, and accessibility in cryptocurrency investment, further solidifying its leadership in the tech-driven investment landscape.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in acquiring and scaling groundbreaking startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and innovative solutions, NB Tech drives transformation and creates exceptional value for its stakeholders.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, NB Tech Acquisitions is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245044

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.