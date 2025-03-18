INFUSE and HG Insights Bridge the Gap Between Intelligence and Activation With New Integrated Solutions

Partnership enables precision in demand generation fueled by global market intelligence on B2B buyers and buying groups

INFUSE , the global leader in B2B demand performance, and HG Insights , the premier provider of revenue growth intelligence to the Fortune 100, today announced the launch of four exclusive integrated solutions designed to seamlessly connect demand generation activation with global market intelligence.

This collaboration enables businesses to execute demand generation programs fueled by best-in-class global market intelligence, allowing them to prioritize high-value accounts, expand market reach, and optimize resources with pinpoint precision.

By integrating INFUSE demand programs with HG Insights' market intelligence, organizations can:

Optimize competitive displacement strategies to expand market share

Identify and engage high-value accounts with precision

Activate whitespace ABM programs to uncover untapped opportunities

Strengthen channel partnerships for greater market penetration

"Bringing together INFUSE's demand generation expertise with HG Insights' deep market intelligence gives businesses a decisive edge in their GTM strategies," said Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE. "By leveraging best-fit market insights and real-time demand activation, companies can identify and engage the right accounts to maximize ROI and accelerate growth."

Introducing INFUSE & HG Insights Integrated Solutions

This partnership delivers four integrated solutions, each designed to optimize market positioning and scale demand performance. Importantly, these programs are available to clients and partners of INFUSE via INFUSE's demand performance activation engine:

High Growth Competitive Displacement

High Growth Ecosystem

High Growth Discovery

High Growth Channel

"HG Insights is committed to empowering businesses with actionable intelligence to make the best GTM decisions," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights. "This partnership and product launch with INFUSE allows both our clients to take full advantage of our revenue growth intelligence while executing high-performance demand programs to drive measurable growth."

Achieve Success with a Single Source of Demand and Technology Insights

To learn more about how HG Insights and INFUSE bridge the gap between intelligence and activation, visit our official partnership page: hginsights.infuse.com

About INFUSE

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To optimize your investment and deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in over 75 countries across all time zones.

About HG Insights

HG Insights is the only solution providing the precise revenue growth intelligence required to make strategic, game-changing decisions that translate to the operational teams - leading to efficient revenue gains and retention.

Our AI-driven data consists of technology usage, spend, buying centers and intent that can be customized to specific market categories, and translated into high-propensity targeting. 90% of Fortune B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights as a critical drive of efficient revenue growth and retention.

Contact Information

Victoria Albert

VP Marketing, INFUSE

albert@infuse.com

Matt Hogan

VP Marketing

matt.hogan@hginsights.com

SOURCE: INFUSE

