INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Licensing Group Retail Programs Unlock Revenue Potential through Strategic Licensing Initiatives

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the premier platform dedicated to licensing and brand extension, announces a newly expanded retail program with dedicated initiatives to drive the advancement of retailer activity with licensed merchandise in the United States and United Kingdom, and prepare retailers to take better advantage of opportunities presented at tentpole trade events Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and Brand Licensing Europe in London. The retail programs are the latest addition to the Global Licensing Group's long-term retail strategy, which has doubled retail attendance at both events since 2019.

Licensing in the retail landscape connects brands and consumers, unlocking incremental revenue opportunities both online and in physical stores by driving foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations and expanding the digital presence of brands through strategic product collaborations, exclusive merchandise offerings and cross-platform marketing campaigns.

The Global Licensing Group's Retail program offers a comprehensive suite of resources designed to empower and educate retailers on effectively integrating licensing into retail strategies to address specific needs and opportunities in localized markets. At the core of these offerings are curated retail mentoring programs which provide retailers with essential tools and knowledge for successful brand extension initiatives. Complementing these programs are retail conferences that serve as educational platforms, spotlighting industry trends and key brands shaping the market and providing tangible insights into the practical application of licensing strategies and additionally, industry-leading gatherings Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe.

The UK Licensing for Retail Mentoring Program brings together retailers to leverage the power of fandom and create products that resonate with fans, facilitating connections between licensors, licensees and agents seeking to expand retail relationships. The year-long online program features continuous professional development courses, personalized guidance from the Global Licensing Group experts fueled by research and data from industry publications License Global and Licensing International. The initiative continues to grow through ongoing partnerships with leading brands like Hasbro, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravado and Paramount, featured in the programs educational sessions to share insights into real-life strategies and results from licensing initiatives. To ensure continued professional development, the mentoring program offers alumni full access to Licensing Unlocked in the leadup to Brand Licensing Europe, making ongoing learning opportunities readily available to participants.

New this year the Licensing for Retail Mentoring Program will expand to the US, created to meet the growing nuances of licensing for vendors in the American market to equip retailers based in the US with tools and resources to continuously engage new audiences through brand extension. Key areas of the initiative support bridging the knowledge gap and encouraging ongoing investment in the industry. Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge of licensing fundamentals from free access to Licensing Unlocked, bespoke concierge for planning meetings at Licensing Expo and VIP access to the Licensing Expo opening night party.

The UK Licensing for Retail Conference, April 3 in London, gathers over 100 retailers from across the UK including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, The Works, New Look, Dunelm, Lululemon and Poundland, educating participants on ways to connect consumers with trending brands. Featuring a keynote by Paramount, the conference generates valuable insights on trends, brands and industry opinions and serves as a precursor to Brand Licensing Europe, engaging local audiences to engage with brands in an informal format and hear directly from a range of sought-after licensed properties.

Licensor Host Days, taking place June through August 2025, provide unique opportunities for retailers to engage directly with licensors in an intimate format with access to exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at popular properties and upcoming releases. Licensor hosts partnering with the program include Hasbro, CAA, Warner Bros Discovery, Bravado, Wildbrain CPLG and SEGA. New hosts for 2025 are All3Media who manage the television show "Traitors" IP, leading heritage brand Royal Museums Greenwich and, for the first time in the 15-year history of the program, a sports brand, The Football Association (FA) to give retailers a strategic advantage in understanding and leveraging popular and upcoming licensing trends.

"Our expanded retail programs represent a significant leap forward in supporting retailers across all facets of licensing, with the tools and guidance they need to explore untapped opportunities for incremental revenue," shares Laura Freedman-Dagg, Head of Retail at the Global Licensing Group. "We have perfected our offerings to create a 360-ecosystem for retailers with data-backed insights and strong partnerships in the UK and we are now excited to share these learnings with the American market. Now more than ever, navigating consumer choice and the evolving retail landscape, it is essential to stay ahead of the curve with dynamic product strategies, and licensing is just the place to start to meet those demands. After record-breaking retail attendance at both major licensing shows last year, Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, we know that retail appetite is growing when it comes to brand partnerships. Our programs allow retailers to finesse their approach in line with their own business requirements and customer profiles."

"I have personally found the BLE Retail Mentoring Programme 2024 to be incredibly interesting and I have had a blast doing it. It has expanded my knowledge of how licenses work, what you can do with each individual license in terms of expansion and collaboration and what to expect from Licensors. Not only is it an exceptional way to network with others but it also allows you to work with key companies in the licensing world, attend seminars and learn from others how to best get started in this ever-changing world we work in. I personally could not recommend it enough to anybody who is actively looking to gain knowledge, meet great individuals, invest time into what the world of licensing holds and how we can make a real impact. Byron Williamson, Junior Buyer, Pop Culture, HMV.

According to a recent study, global retail sales are projected to amount to around $32.8 trillion by 2026, with both traditional retail and e-commerce contributing to the expansion. The Licensing for Retail programs highlight the opportunities available for businesses operating in the space and support the rapid growth of the market.

To connect with the industry and discuss licensing partnerships, register for Brand Licensing Europe at www.brandlicensing.eu.

For participation in the US Licensing for Retail Mentorship Program, visit www.thegloballicensinggroup.com and connect on site at Licensing Expo, May 20-22 in Las Vegas.

To apply to attend the UK Licensing for Retail Conference, please visit www.thegloballicensinggroup.com.

