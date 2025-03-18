Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Presents Royal Ontario Museum with High-Grade Sample from its Emily Manganese Deposit in Minnesota

The Emily Manganese Deposit sample contains 52.0% Manganese (Mn) / 64.2% Manganese Oxide (MnO), highlighting North America's highest-grade manganese deposit

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce that a?high-grade sample from the Emily Manganese Deposit in Minnesota has been donated to the prestigious Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)mineral collection. The 52.0% Manganese (Mn) / 64.2% Manganese Oxide (MnO) sample, one of the highest-grade manganese samples in North America, was presented to the ROM on?Monday, March 3, 2025, during the Prospectors and Developers Conference (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario.

The?ROM, Canada's largest museum and one of North America's most renowned cultural institutions, is home to a world-class collection of more than six million objects and specimens?across?40 gallery and exhibition spaces. Its mineral section, featuring meteorites, rocks, precious minerals, and gems, is recognized as one of the world's finest collections.

A Sample of Exceptional Quality

The?Emily Manganese Deposit Sample?was taken by?North Star Manganese Inc., a?wholly owned subsidiary of EML, during drilling operations at?hole NSC-23002A on February 22, 2023. The sample was taken from an interval of?230.4 ft - 232.5 ft, where the HQ diamond core, previously reported in?EML's June 27, 2023 press release, assayed at?40.9% Mn / 52.8% MnO. The specific sample presented to the ROM, analyzed using an?XRF Spectrometer by Big Rock Exploration LLC, EML's contract geologists on the Emily Manganese Project, recorded an even higher grade of?52.0% Mn by weight / 64.2% MnO by weight.

Photo: Emily Manganese Deposit sample presented to the ROM (52% Mn / 64.2% MnO)

A Milestone for North American Manganese

The presentation ceremony at the ROM featured?Dr. Henry (Rick) J. Sandri, Director of EML, who formally handed over the sample to?Ms. Katherine M. Dunnell, Manager of Collections Care, Natural History at the ROM.

Brian Savage, CEO, EML commented: "We are honored to have this exceptional high-grade Emily Manganese Deposit sample added to the ROM's prestigious collection. The Emily high grades are indeed museum quality. The outstanding grade of this deposit sets it apart-not just in North America, but globally."

Savage further emphasized: "We have multiple core samples exceeding?50% manganese, a concentration virtually unseen in North America and most of the world. This underscores the unique value of the Emily Manganese Deposit."

The Emily Manganese Deposit, Minnesota is the highest grade manganese deposit in North America. Electric Metals is poised to emerge as a low-cost producer of 100% domestically sourced, high-purity, battery grade, manganese products and chemicals, including HPMSM, for the electric vehicle battery and energy storage sectors.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

or

Valerie Kimball

Director Investor Relations

720-933-1150

info@electricmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation: the ability to produce battery-grade high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) and other high-grade manganese products from the Emily manganese deposit; conduct a scoping study, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Pre-Feasibility Study to evaluate the overall feasibility and design parameters; development of processing plant; other metallurgical test work, and planned or potential developments in ongoing work by Electric Metals.

These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain all necessary stock exchange and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, updated conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire