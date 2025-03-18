Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. Expands Go Fast Energy with Q2 Direct-to-Consumer Growth Strategy

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is rolling out a Q2 marketing campaign focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) expansion, social media engagement, and performance-driven advertising for Go Fast Energy. Already available in retail, Go Fast Energy has built strong momentum, and the next phase of growth will integrate that success into an optimized digital sales strategy, creating a seamless experience between online and in-store availability.

"Go Fast Energy's presence in retail has given us valuable insights into consumer demand and purchasing habits," said Javier Leal, Chief Marketing Officer of Labor Smart Inc. "Now, we're using that data to fine-tune our direct-to-consumer approach, making it easier for customers to buy online, stay engaged with the brand, and keep their supply stocked however they prefer-whether in stores or delivered straight to their door."

Leveraging Retail Success for a Stronger DTC Model

Go Fast Energy's retail distribution has provided high brand visibility, consumer trust, and valuable purchase data. This retail presence serves as a launchpad for direct-to-consumer growth by:

Driving Trial & Repeat Purchases - Retail sales introduce new customers, who can then be converted into long-term subscribers online.

Enhancing Consumer Convenience - Online availability ensures consumers never run out of their favorite energy drink.

Creating Deeper Brand Engagement - Digital platforms allow for direct communication, personalized promotions, and loyalty programs.

Q1: Laying the Digital Foundation & Brand Refresh

In preparation for DTC expansion, Labor Smart has updated Go Fast Energy's branding and digital infrastructure, including:

New Brand Look & Packaging - A refreshed, modernized design to enhance retail and online appeal in today's market.

Website Redesign for Q2 Launch - A new digital experience optimized for conversion and brand storytelling.

E-Commerce Platform Improvements - A streamlined buying experience with faster checkout and subscription options.

Social Media Growth & Engagement - Increased content production and interactive campaigns to strengthen consumer relationships.

Performance Marketing Readiness - Data-driven advertising strategy refined to drive online conversions.

Q2: Scaling DTC & Strengthening Retail Synergy

With retail already generating demand, the focus now shifts to integrating that success into a scalable online strategy:

1. Social Media & Content Strategy

Targeted Short-Form Video & Campaigns - High-energy, action-packed content that resonates with Go Fast Energy's brand identity-built for those who push limits, thrive on intensity, and refuse to slow down.

Influencer & Athlete Collaborations - Expanding reach through trusted brand ambassadors aligned with the brand's competitive and high-performance mindset.

Community Building - Interactive content and customer-driven brand engagement designed to create loyalty and deeper connections.

2. Direct-to-Consumer Expansion

Subscription & Auto-Replenishment - Encouraging online retention and long-term customer relationships.

Exclusive Online Drops & Promotions - Creating incentives that drive digital sales.

Personalized Email & SMS Marketing - Strengthening direct communication and customer loyalty.

3. Performance Marketing & Conversion Optimization

AI-Powered Targeting & Retargeting - Maximizing ad efficiency and customer acquisition.

Retail-to-Digital Conversion Strategy - Using in-store promotions to drive online sign-ups and subscriptions.

Seamless Cross-Channel Shopping - Ensuring customers can move effortlessly between in-store and online purchases.

Building an Omnichannel Consumer Experience

By integrating its retail success with a strong direct-to-consumer strategy, Go Fast Energy is making the brand more accessible while deepening engagement with its customers. This omnichannel approach ensures consumers can buy Go Fast Energy when, where, and how they want-without barriers.

"Go Fast Energy already has a habit of selling out. Now, we're taking a new upgraded design, stronger digital presence, and expanded e-commerce capabilities to make it easier than ever for customers to stay stocked and engaged," added Leal. "We're combining the power of in-store visibility with the convenience of direct-to-consumer access, ensuring customers have a seamless experience no matter where they choose to buy."

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is a forward-thinking brand development and product innovation company specializing in the consumer packaged goods industry. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products that resonate with consumers while driving growth through strategic partnerships and market expansion. Focused on the snack and beverage sectors, Labor Smart aims to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers with innovative, convenient, and high-quality offerings.

Forward-Looking and Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements, which include the Company's strategic initiatives, market expansion, and brand transformation, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to various risks, including market conditions, consumer demand, and execution of business strategies. Labor Smart, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

