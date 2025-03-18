QNX Announces Free Online Training Courses to Grow and Empower Global Developer Community

Training now available to all in a move that reinforces QNX's commitment to developer success and industry innovation

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the launch of its free QNX Online Training. Consisting of three foundational courses totaling 40 hours of in-depth instruction, the training covers topics such as real-time programming, developing and debugging, and system profiling and analysis.

The initiative underscores QNX's continued efforts to foster a skilled global developer community equipped with the tools necessary for success developing and building embedded products for the QNX® Operating System (OS), and complements the recently launched QNX® Everywhere initiative, which has opened up the business' high performance foundational software for non-commercial use with a view to advancing embedded systems learning, experimentation and innovation. The courses will be updated with new content and features planned to reflect industry changes, making it a lifelong resource for developers.

The QNX® Online Training is not only geared towards commercial customers; it is also designed to benefit students, researchers, hobbyists and industry professionals at large, opening doors for a diverse range of learners to sharpen their embedded software development skills and gain valuable technical know-how. The recent collaboration between QNX and Pi Square Technologies highlights QNX's ongoing commitment to working with students, helping them to upskill embedded software acumen before they enter the workforce. This offering is a testament to that dedication to nurturing the next generation of developers and enabling them to be well-prepared for the demands of the industry.

"By making these online training courses freely available, we are addressing a significant need in the industry for accessible, high-quality, embedded software development education," said Grant Courville, SVP Products and Strategy at QNX. "As technology evolves and more embedded devices across industries become more software-defined, automated and interconnected, it is crucial that developers have the skills, knowledge and resources they need to thrive. This initiative not only supports individual growth but also drives innovation across the industry. Skilled developers drive the QNX ecosystem, and self-paced online training addresses this in a scalable, on-demand fashion."

The broader industry landscape is marked by rapid technological advancements and an increasing demand for skilled developers. Companies are facing challenges in finding talent that is well-versed in leading high performance foundational software like QNX. By providing free access to these training courses, QNX is helping to bridge this skills gap, enabling that developers are well-prepared to meet the demands of the market.

Developers using the QNX Online Training can benefit from a comprehensive understanding of the architecture, features and services of the QNX OS, unlimited scalability to support global ecosystem growth and 24/7 accessibility. The Online Training also augments and complements the existing instructor-led training, allowing individuals and organizations the opportunity to delve further into the QNX OS or any other QNX technology with an experienced instructor who can answer questions in real time and customize content based on individual needs.

For more information and to access the free training courses, visit training.qnx.com.

ENDS

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire