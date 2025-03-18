Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy company dedicated to building America's energy future with community-focused benefits, and Google reaffirmed their commitment to local organizations in North and South Carolina with an investment of $1.6 million over the next two years. This investment builds on the ongoing Sol Systems and Google collaboration, first announced in 2023, which integrates clean energy investments with local impact initiatives in areas with limited renewable energy access.

With this expanded commitment, Sol Systems and Google will continue to deploy capital to communities through an innovative investment framework designed to pair solar energy development with strategic community support. The initiative helps advance energy solutions while strengthening local economies and expanding resources for community organizations.

A key component of this collaboration is direct investment in trusted, community-based organizations that provide essential services and programs. Funding supports energy efficiency and home upgrade initiatives through partnerships with Roanoke Electric Cooperative in North Carolina, Santee Electric Cooperative and Aiken Electric Cooperative in South Carolina, and the Sustainability Institute of South Carolina.

"Sol Systems is committed to ensuring that clean energy investments create lasting benefits for communities," said Adaora Ifebigh, Senior Director of Community Impact at Sol Systems. "Through our continued partnership with Google and our dedicated local partners, we are strengthening programs that lower energy costs and improve housing conditions for families who need it most."

New Funding Year, New Opportunities for Community Impact

Energy efficiency upgrades provide significant cost savings, but many low-income households are ineligible for weatherization programs due to pre-existing home conditions, such as leaky roofs, faulty wiring, and mold. This funding helps bridge the gap by addressing these critical repairs, allowing more families to participate in energy-saving initiatives.

"At Google, we are committed to advancing carbon-free energy solutions that deliver meaningful benefits to communities," said Katie Ottenweller, Southeast Lead, Energy Policy & Markets at Google. "Through our partnership with Sol Systems, we are not only expanding solar energy access but also supporting the vital work of local organizations that help reduce individual electricity bills in North and South Carolina."

This expansion reflects Sol Systems' and Google's ongoing commitment to scalable clean energy solutions that contribute to long-term economic and environmental progress in local communities. Local partners have acknowledged the benefits of this collaboration which has resulted in positive outcomes for households participating in the community programs.

"This significant, multi-year investment from Sol Systems and Google will expand the work that has already been life-changing for so many of our community members. It has been heartwarming to experience the joy and hope families have when their bills drop, or they finally receive house repairs they have needed for so long. We're looking forward to working with our partners to build upon our program successes, to scale our work to produce energy efficient, safe, and healthy housing for households across our region, and to measurably reduce the energy insecurity felt by so many in our communities," said Bryan Cordell, Executive Director, The Sustainability Institute of South Carolina.

"Looking forward into 2025, Santee Electric Cooperative is excited for the ongoing collaboration with Google and Sol Systems to expand the "Help My House" program. The funding received in the past two years has significantly alleviated energy burdens and insecurities for many members while also providing opportunities for participation in energy-saving solutions. The positive feedback from our members has been remarkable. Our focus for 2025 remains on addressing critical health, safety, and energy efficiency issues in homes within our service territory. We express our gratitude for the valuable partnership with Google and Sol Systems, and we are enthusiastic about building upon our achievements from previous years to further reduce the energy burden on our members," said Kevin Myers, Manager of Marketing, Santee Electric Cooperative.

"Aiken Electric Cooperative is proud to partner with Sol Systems and Google for a third term as the impact of our efforts continues to grow. Each year, we maximize every dollar granted to engage, educate, and empower families. By assessing critical home repair needs and executing necessary upgrades, we improve the health, safety, and comfort of our members. Some of our members are senior citizens on fixed incomes who have benefited from repairs and upgrades that significantly reduced their high energy bills and increased their home's comfort. We are dedicated to making energy efficiency accessible and enhancing the quality of life for those we serve," said Gary Stooksbury, CEO of Aiken Electric Cooperative.

"Roanoke Cooperative is excited to continue our partnership with Sol Systems and Google through the 'Upgrade to Save' program, which saw great success last year with members benefiting from significant savings and improved home comfort. As we look ahead to 2025, 2026, and beyond, we are committed to expanding our impact by reducing energy burdens for the households we serve through essential pre-weatherization and safety upgrades. With this continued support, we look forward to delivering sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions to even more of our community," said Basil D. Williams, Sr. Manager, Member Services, Communications, & Public Relations, Roanoke Electric Cooperative

As this initiative continues in 2025, local organizations remain at the heart of efforts to reduce energy burdens and improve housing conditions. Sol Systems and Google are committed to supporting their work, ensuring that more households, especially those most in need-can benefit from the clean energy economy.

Hands-on training: Workforce development program installs rooftop solar for clean energy access.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/244717_41f46c72-f178-4c75-a273-eebb621df359-multimedia-bsf-solar-install.jpg

New careers in clean energy: Solar installers bring renewables to local communities.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/244717_41f46c72-f178-4c75-a273-eebb621df359-multimedia-img_3339.jpg

Lower bills, greater comfort: Housing retrofits improve energy efficiency.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/244717_41f46c72-f178-4c75-a273-eebb621df359-multimedia-adobestock_405106381.jpeg

