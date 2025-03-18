Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Forsys Metals Corp (TSX: FSY) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on March 20th, 2025 at 11.00am ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fsy-4/.

An Update by Forsys Metals Corp. on the Advancement of the Norasa Project in Namibia, Africa

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Forsys Metals Corp

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium developer and engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties and has to date focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically stable and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638).

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services