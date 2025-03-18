Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, is excited to discuss the advancement of the Axis prospect, a priority mineralized trend located less than 300 metres from the high-grade Flood deposit on its Ulu Property, located in the West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Axis Target Highlights

Historical high-grade target within the axial plane of the Ulu anticline - surface grades up to 35.22 g/t Au

2023 Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly outlines an untested target orientation and depth; the alteration model supports the IP trend

Revised structural interpretation aligns with the IP survey data

Surface mapping identifies acicular arsenopyrite and gold mineralization, along with biotite alteration and brecciation

Potential intersection of the Central and Axis targets, creating a significant target zone

"The Axis IP target is a very compelling prospect," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star. "Located just 300 metres from the high-grade Flood deposit, this area has long been considered a high-priority target. Our updated geological understanding of the host stratigraphy, the 2023 IP survey data, and the new alteration model have increased our confidence that the target area could potentially host a significant discovery."

Figure 1: NW View Cross section, +/- 200m of Axis Trend Showing Drilling, IP Data, Generalized Geology, and Target Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/244961_1c9aa7fa04ed2bac_003full.jpg

Discussion of the Axis Prospect

The Axis target is located less than 300 metres from the high-grade Flood Zone deposit and the associated underground development. It is part of the ACE trend (Axis, Central, and East Zones - see Figure 2) as detailed in the Central Target Series news release dated February 19, 2025. Surface mineralization at the Axis target consists of scattered acicular arsenopyrite and gold occurrences, extending over a 200+ metre strike length along the axial trace of the Ulu anticline, which is oriented NNW-SSE. Surface samples have returned grades up to 35.22 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au along the trend. Alteration mapped along the Axis trend includes silicification, actinolite, biotite, pyrrhotite, and brecciation of the volcanic host rock. A principal component analysis (PCA) identified an As-Bi-W weighted sum alteration model, which also correlates with the Axis trend. These mineralization and alteration styles are identical to those observed in the Flood Zone deposit.

A 2023 IP survey identified an untested area along the Axis trend at depth, with the inverted IP chargeability data detecting the Flood Zone mineralization at the western edge of the signature. A second untested anomaly is situated to the east, is moderately dipping, and occurs approximately 170 metres below the surface. To date, drilling has not directly evaluated this anomaly, as previous drill holes along the Axis trend have either assessed ground too shallow or were drilled in an orientation that did not test this chargeability feature, with drilling conducted approximately parallel to the trend. Geological support for this IP anomaly includes Blue Star's recent interpretation of the Ulu anticline's orientation, which is now understood to be slightly overturned, with both limbs dipping to the west and a northerly axial plunge.

Historical Work

The Axis trend was first identified in the early 1990's by BHP, during the initial investigation of the Ulu claims. A field program consisting of mapping, soils, and geophysics (IP, magnetics, VLF-EM) evaluated the Ulu ground. Mapping and prospecting northeast of the Flood Zone deposit identified mineralization along the Axis, Central, and East Zones. The Axis target became a high-priority target due to its proximity to the Flood Zone and its structural location occurring along the inferred trace of the axial plane of the Ulu anticline. In addition, the mineralized and gossanous trend occurred coincident with surface IP chargeability anomalies and a distinct break in topography suggesting a major structural feature. The Axis zone saw limited drilling from 1989 through 1996 testing near-surface mineralization to a depth of fewer than 80 metres, with the best intercept of 9.49 g/t Au over 0.81 metres (90VD-46). Four holes in 1996 tested surface veining along the Axis zone to a depth of 200 metres below surface but were drilled to the SW, essentially parallel to the 2023 IP chargeability target.

Blue Star's Recent Work

Blue Star's drilling in 2021 and 2022 tested shallow targets along the Axis trend. Five holes were drilled approximately 100 metres apart along the inferred hinge trace, but all holes were drilled too shallow to intercept the developing Axis target. The best intercepts were in the 3 - 4 metre range grading 1.8 to 2.5 g/t Au in the shallow structures.

In addition to drilling, ongoing studies have significantly advanced Blue Star's understanding of the Ulu Project. A recent study deciphering the Flood Zone stratigraphy using lithogeochemistry has identified a highly prospective basalt unit referred to internally as the 'A1' basalt, a high iron, high titanium, and high zirconium tholeiite. This A1 basalt unit hosts much of the Flood Zone mineralization, sits stratigraphically above clastic sedimentary rocks, and is capped by the A2 basalt unit, a high iron, high titanium tholeiite with notably lower zirconium.

Geophysical work in 2023 included a pole-dipole IP survey completed over the central portion of the Flood Zone and Axis trend. Data was collected using 50-metre dipole spacing, along 100 metre spaced lines, and inverted using Geosoft's VOXI 3D IP code. The modeled 3D IP data shows a chargeability anomaly associated with the Flood Zone mineralization and a second chargeability trend that does not surface and has yet to be drill tested (Figure 1). This chargeability anomaly occurs within both the A1 and A2 high Fe Tholeiitic basalts, the same stratigraphy that hosts Flood Zone mineralization.

An internal study, spearheaded by ALS-Gold Spot in 2023 conducted a Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to identify key elements relating to gold mineralization. This alteration study identified a pattern of elevated As, Bi, and W coincident with high gold values within the Flood Zone deposit. The efficacy of an alteration model, created by using a weighted sum calculation of these three elements is currently being evaluated by investigating other 'altered' targets on Blue Star's ground. The Axis trend is an area highlighted by this alteration model.

In 2024 the IP survey was expanded over the entire Ulu Fold area. A 3D inversion of this data is currently being processed using Geosoft's VOXI 3D IP software.

Next Steps

The Axis IP target is drill-ready and will be considered for testing in the next drill campaign. One ~300-metre hole is designed to pierce the 2023 IP chargeability anomaly and test the As-Bi-W weighted sum alteration model along the NNW trend. An additional 1,000 metres of drilling would be contingent on results from the initial drill hole. Blue Star will continue to investigate the 2024 IP data once the 3D inversion is complete to enhance targeting along the trend.

Figure 2: Location of the Axis, Central, and East (ACE) Targets in Relation to the Flood Zone Deposit and the ULU Camp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/244961_1c9aa7fa04ed2bac_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Location Map of Blue Star's Land Package in Relation to the Proposed Grays Bay Road

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/244961_1c9aa7fa04ed2bac_005full.jpg

Historical sampling is documented in the references and appears to follow industry standards as accepted at the time of the work; no review of the historical sampling was completed by the Blue Star Qualified Person. The Axis target may or may not reflect the mineralization style observed in the Flood Zone deposit. Geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the exploration results to date are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

Blue Star samples are grab samples, which are selective by definition, and were delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation and then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples were prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over limits for non-gold elements were ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The QAQC program for prospecting consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs) resulting in a one in 20 sample insertion rate.

References

Flood, E. (1991). Ulu Claims; 1991 Geological, Geochemical and Drilling Report. DIAND Assessment Report 083063 for BHP-Utah Mines Ltd.

Flood, E., M. Kolebaba, P. Cowley, M. St. Pierre and I. Horne. (1993). 1992 Compilation Geological, Geochemical and Drilling Report, Ulu Claims; internal report for BHP Minerals Canada Ltd.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 290 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244961

SOURCE: Blue Star Gold Corp.