New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Recently, Yihai Kerry Food Marketing Co., Ltd. successfully introduced its well-known edible oil brand, RICEVITA, to the US market, quickly attracting the attention of consumers and industry experts. As a sub-brand of Yihai Kerry's ARAWANA brand series, the launch of RICEVITA rice bran oil in the US was reported by CBS, highlighting its innovative characteristics and its potential to revolutionize the American kitchen's edible oil market.





RICEVITA Rice Bran Oil



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/238184_ricevita1en.jpg

CBS Interview



Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85uFUodD3HY

RICEVITA Rice Bran Oil: A Game-Changing Innovation

RICEVITA rice bran oil, from Yihai Kerry, an Asia-leading edible oil producer and brand owner, has earned global recognition for its continuous pursuit of quality and innovation. Rice bran oil, derived from rice bran, is favored for its excellent nutritional value and versatile cooking capabilities.

Mr. Chen Bo, Chairman and General Manager of Yihai Kerry Food Marketing Co., Ltd., said in an interview with CBS that RICEVITA rice bran oil stands out in the market not only for its health benefits but also for its exceptional versatility. Suitable for high-temperature stir-frying and deep-frying, its high smoke point and heat resistance make it comparable to traditional edible oils like peanut and canola oil.

Health and Flavor Combined

RICEVITA rice bran oil has a unique rice fragrance that does not overpower the natural flavors of ingredients when heated. Compared to the more expensive avocado oil, rice bran oil offers a better cost-performance ratio, achieving an ideal balance between health and taste.





RICEVITA Rice Bran Oil



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/238184_ricevita2en.jpg

Meeting the Trend of Healthy Eating

The launch of RICEVITA rice bran oil reflects the growing trend of consumers focusing on healthy diets. As more people pay attention to natural and nutritious food choices, RICEVITA provides a healthy and versatile alternative, meeting the demand for healthier edible oils.

Nationwide Distribution Channels

Currently, RICEVITA rice bran oil is available in multiple major Costco stores across the US, including Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Texas, and Chicago. Consumers can find this new healthy edible oil in these locations.

About Yihai Kerry Food Marketing Co., Ltd.

Yihai Kerry Food Marketing Co., Ltd. is one of Asia's leading edible oil producers, with multiple well-known brands such as ARAWANA. The company is committed to promoting global healthy eating through innovation and high-quality products, always prioritizing consumer health and providing nutritious, healthy, and delicious edible oil solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238184

SOURCE: Global News