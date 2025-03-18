For the first-time, the eco-protected island is officially available for the public to book on major travel platforms

Today, Corona, the world's most valuable beer brand1, officially opens the doors to Corona Island-an eco-protected natural paradise off the coast of Colombia, now available for booking on major travel platforms. Travelers worldwide can secure their stay directly at livecoronaisland.com or through Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

As a beer brewed with natural ingredients, Corona Island is symbolic of the brand's dedication to live in harmony with nature. It is more than just a destination; it offers an experience that will inspire travelers to fall in love with the natural world and motivation to protect its resources.

Originally debuting in 2021 as an invite-only getaway located 20 km (12 mi) southwest of Cartagena, and accessible only by boat, the island offers guests a chance to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature through curated daytime activities and evening experiences.

Corona Island features ten premium waterfront bungalows, each with its own jacuzzi, nestled among lush tropical forests and pristine beaches. The island offers all-inclusive overnight stays for two people per bungalow, alongside a limited number of all-inclusive day trip passes that are also available for purchase.

An Eco-Protected Paradise

Corona Island is the world's first and only island to receive Oceanic Global's three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for eliminating single-use plastics and adopting sustainable operating best practices at scale. Built with eco-tourism at its core, Corona Island integrates those practices into its architecture, hospitality and daily operations, featuring:

Sustainable Design: Structures use solar energy, native plants like guadua, and traditional building techniques such as bahareque.

Fresh, Local Dining: The island serves its food with an emphasis on local ingredients, such as baked goods made with fruits native to the region, which are all included in the price of the visit. Also available for guests to enjoy are the full suite of Corona products, including Corona Extra and Corona Cero.

Immersive, Conservation-Focused Experiences

Guests can enjoy a variety of relaxation and eco-conscious activities, including:

Yoga, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking for a mindful connection to nature.

Eco-preservation initiatives such as snorkeling to restore coral reefs and mangrove planting for ecosystem reforestation.

"At Corona Island, relaxation meets conservation in a natural beachside setting. As the brand born at the beach, and a beer brewed with natural ingredients, we believe that our island serves as a perfect extension of our ethos," said Clarissa Pantoja, Global VP of Corona. "With breathtaking landscapes, sustainable practices, and immersive outdoor activities, we invite eco-tourists and travel enthusiasts alike to explore this unique setting, where every experience reflects our dedication to preserving the beauty of the natural world."

To view rates and book your experience at the one-of-a-kind, natural eco-paradise, visit www.livecoronaisland.com or search for Corona Island on Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

