ICBC Berlin Is the First Large-Scale Cannabis Industry Event in Germany Since the Historic Transformation of Its Industry

The International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) announced today details of its upcoming 2025 flagship conference in Berlin. The April 29-30 event at the iconic Estrel Berlin hotel will include an expo, a conference and major networking opportunities for business leaders and entrepreneurs, with Germany moving to the forefront of the global cannabis industry spotlight after its passage of transformative law reforms.

"Europe is currently by far the most exciting place in the world for cannabis policy, global access and investor opportunity, and Germany is leading the continental revolution and creating opportunities on an unprecedented scale," said Alex Rogers, CEO and Founder of ICBC. "The German cannabis industry is currently estimated at nearly €1.2 billion, and a recent study by The Niche Research forecasts that the German market will reach an estimated value of €4.4 billion by 2034. However, if the medical cannabis sector in Germany continues to grow at its current pace, this forecast may be too conservative."

Germany is deservedly in the spotlight of the global cannabis industry. Since medical cannabis was removed from the narcotics list last year, there has been a rapid increase in the number of patients who are able to access their medicine from pharmacies (often de facto dispensaries) with an easily obtainable prescription available via telemedicine. Most pharmacies also offer delivery of their products. Adults are also now permitted to cultivate, possess up to 25 grams and consume cannabis for recreational use. Local cultivation societies of up to 500 people with licenses from the relevant authorities are spurring an ancillary market. Also of note: Cannabis can be smoked wherever cigarette smoking is allowed, with the exception of areas near schools.

Over 5,000 cannabis industry leaders from more than 80 countries are expected at ICBC Berlin 2025, including key representatives from all sectors-hemp, medical cannabis, pharma, CBD, pilot projects, cannabis clubs, home cultivation-as well as international cannabis policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors and industry service providers.

About ICBC

The ICBC is a conference series for the cannabis industry. Events have been held in the United States, Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Croatia, Slovenia, and Germany. Additional locations for future events are currently being evaluated. The flagship of the conference series is the annual event in Berlin, Europe's largest and longest-running cannabis B2B event. ICBC events feature discussions with the world's most prominent cannabis speakers and thought leaders from politics, business, and science. Additionally, the ICBC serves as the premier international platform for innovators to showcase their cannabis inventions and concepts.

