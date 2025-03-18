Jason Keller to offer insights on bank compliance considerations amidst current regulatory volatility

Jason Keller, Director, Market Strategy, Compliance Analytics for Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC), will participate in a panel discussion, "Benchmarking CRA Performance: Setting the Standard for Excellence," as bankers navigate evolving Community Reinvestment Act compliance standards on Tuesday, March 18 at the Consumer Bankers Association's CBA LIVE national conference in Orlando, Fla.

The panel will explore how financial institutions can establish robust benchmarks for evaluating Community Reinvestment Act performance amid regulatory changes and market uncertainties. Coming shortly after significant CRA modernization efforts and just as banks are implementing new assessment frameworks, this discussion is particularly timely. Keller will join representatives from M&T Bank, Synchrony Bank and KeyBank to discuss strategies for leveraging data analytics, implementing peer comparisons, and ensuring strategic alignment to achieve excellence in CRA performance.

"Financial institutions face significant challenges in measuring and demonstrating CRA compliance effectiveness, especially during periods of regulatory transition," said Keller. "This session will provide actionable insights for banks to develop meaningful benchmarks that align with both regulatory expectations and their strategic business objectives."

Keller brings extensive experience in banking regulation and compliance, specializing in Community Reinvestment Act implementation. Before joining Wolters Kluwer, he served as a vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, where he led community development and policy initiatives across a five-state region. His expertise encompasses regulatory compliance, fair lending, and community development finance. Keller is a recognized thought leader on CRA modernization and regularly contributes articles to leading banking publications, including his recent piece in American Banker on evolving compliance standards.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance provides financial institutions, corporations, small businesses, and law firms with solutions to help meet regulatory and legal obligations, improve efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. The company's CRA Wiz® solution is an industry-leading platform for CRA compliance and analytics, helping financial institutions manage their community development portfolios and optimize their assessment area performance.

