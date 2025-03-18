Pegasus Resources, Inc.: Pegasus Resources Secures 75% Ownership of Drill-Ready Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah

Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS0)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is excited to share that it has made the final property payment for its Jupiter Uranium Project, a drill-ready and permitted asset in Utah, securing a 75% ownership interest. Under the terms of the agreement, Pegasus will earn 100% ownership upon the commencement of drilling.

The acquisition of a 75% stake in the Jupiter Uranium Project marks a significant step in Pegasus' strategy to build a high-quality uranium asset portfolio in the United States. The project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a strong uranium production history, positioning Pegasus to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium supply.

"With the completion of this acquisition, Pegasus is now in full control of a premier uranium project in the U.S. As global uranium demand surges and nuclear energy gains traction as a clean energy solution, we are positioned to capitalize on this trend by advancing Jupiter toward full-scale exploration and development," stated Christian Timmins, CEO of Pegasus Resources Inc.

With this ownership milestone secured, Pegasus is preparing for an initial drill program to expand known uranium mineralization and fast-track resource definition. This drilling will also trigger the final step in earning 100% ownership of the Jupiter Uranium Project.

Uranium prices have been climbing steadily, driven by growing demand for nuclear power and concerns over supply security. The U.S. government's emphasis on domestic uranium production presents a unique opportunity for Pegasus as it advances its key assets.

The Company remains focused on executing its exploration strategy and will provide further updates on the drilling timeline for the Jupiter Uranium Project.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company's flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

