London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Reuters Events today announced the release of the timed agenda for The Future of Insurance Europe 2025, scheduled for May 7-8 in Amsterdam. The conference will address critical challenges and opportunities within the European insurance sector, including accelerating AI integration to reduce costs and navigating increasing cyber risk, alongside evolving customer expectations.

Expert Keynote Panel Speakers: Future of Insurance Europe 2025

The event will feature a diverse group of industry leaders sharing insights through panels, roundtables, workshops, and presentations. Key themes to be explored include:

Digital Transformation & AI-Powered Innovation: Examining how technologies like GenAI and advanced analytics are revolutionising core insurance functions.

Customer-Centric Strategies & Product Development: Exploring innovative approaches to develop transparent and simple insurance products that meet diverse customer needs.

Risk Management & Resilience: Discussing strategies for addressing emerging risks and exploring sustainable product development.

Talent & Workforce Evolution: Examining strategies to attract, retain, and upskill professionals in the insurance industry.

Featured sessions include:

Keynote Panel Lay the Groundwork: A Step-by-Step Guide to GenAI Success

Transform GenAI concepts into lasting impact by establishing use-cases across critical business functions and developing a phased approach for seamless integration Led by: Tapoly, Allianz Commercial, Helsana & ERGO Group

Presentation From Overwhelmed to Opportunity: Master Today's Technology Landscape

Navigate today's technology landscape by aligning solutions with your organisation's mission, optimising digital investments, and fostering a culture of continuous adaptation Led by: Vienna Insurance Group

Panel Build Responsible GenAI Transformation

Collaborate with regulators, maintain human oversight, and implement robust compliance frameworks to ensure ethical, transparent, and unbiased AI solutions Led by: Allianz Partners, Tryg, AXA & more …

Hackathon How Do We Solve Insurance's Greatest Challenges with Advanced Analytics?

Unleash your creativity and collaborate with industry peers to revolutionise insurance through advanced analytics, tackling challenges in underwriting, claims, and CX Led by: Alchemy Crew Ventures



Insurance executives are invited to download the full, timed agenda and attendee snapshot to discover all sessions and plan their personalised event experience and gain actionable insights into GenAI implementation, risk mitigation, and customer engagement. Download here: https://shorturl.at/WWlyO

