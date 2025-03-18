London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Reuters Events today announced the release of the timed agenda for The Future of Insurance Europe 2025, scheduled for May 7-8 in Amsterdam. The conference will address critical challenges and opportunities within the European insurance sector, including accelerating AI integration to reduce costs and navigating increasing cyber risk, alongside evolving customer expectations.
Expert Keynote Panel Speakers: Future of Insurance Europe 2025
The event will feature a diverse group of industry leaders sharing insights through panels, roundtables, workshops, and presentations. Key themes to be explored include:
Digital Transformation & AI-Powered Innovation: Examining how technologies like GenAI and advanced analytics are revolutionising core insurance functions.
Customer-Centric Strategies & Product Development: Exploring innovative approaches to develop transparent and simple insurance products that meet diverse customer needs.
Risk Management & Resilience: Discussing strategies for addressing emerging risks and exploring sustainable product development.
Talent & Workforce Evolution: Examining strategies to attract, retain, and upskill professionals in the insurance industry.
Featured sessions include:
Keynote Panel
Lay the Groundwork: A Step-by-Step Guide to GenAI Success
Transform GenAI concepts into lasting impact by establishing use-cases across critical business functions and developing a phased approach for seamless integration
Led by: Tapoly, Allianz Commercial, Helsana & ERGO Group
Presentation
From Overwhelmed to Opportunity: Master Today's Technology Landscape
Navigate today's technology landscape by aligning solutions with your organisation's mission, optimising digital investments, and fostering a culture of continuous adaptation
Led by: Vienna Insurance Group
Panel
Build Responsible GenAI Transformation
Collaborate with regulators, maintain human oversight, and implement robust compliance frameworks to ensure ethical, transparent, and unbiased AI solutions
Led by: Allianz Partners, Tryg, AXA & more…
Hackathon
How Do We Solve Insurance's Greatest Challenges with Advanced Analytics?
Unleash your creativity and collaborate with industry peers to revolutionise insurance through advanced analytics, tackling challenges in underwriting, claims, and CX
Led by: Alchemy Crew Ventures
Insurance executives are invited to download the full, timed agenda and attendee snapshot to discover all sessions and plan their personalised event experience and gain actionable insights into GenAI implementation, risk mitigation, and customer engagement. Download here: https://shorturl.at/WWlyO
For additional information or inquiries about speaking opportunities, sponsorship, or attendance, please contact Emma Bowman, Global Project Director, Insurance at Reuters Events, at emma.bowman@thomsonreuters.com or call +44 20 7513 4164.
Ends
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245051
SOURCE: Reuters Events