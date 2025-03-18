Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology innovation and investment, is excited to announce the launch of "Big Engine," an AI-first platform set to revolutionize its operational ecosystem. This cutting-edge development marks a significant leap forward for NB Tech, empowering its ecommerce and crypto ventures-including ECOM Fund 2 and DX1 Fund-with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities designed to drive smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

The "Big Engine" platform represents a transformative milestone for NB Tech, integrating predictive analytics, automation, and a unified infrastructure to enhance the company's growing portfolio. By harnessing AI-driven insights and a cloud-native architecture, NB Tech is poised to redefine efficiency and scalability across its operations, from ecommerce product launches to algorithmic trading in emerging cryptocurrency markets. This platform will serve as the technological backbone for NB Tech's ambitious vision of a lean, adaptive, and tech-driven organization.

This launch underscores NB Tech's dedication to staying ahead of industry trends through innovation and agility. The "Big Engine" delivers a trio of powerful advantages:

AI-Driven Predictions: The platform synthesizes data from diverse sources to provide real-time insights, such as identifying top-selling ecommerce products-like predicting the next bestselling t-shirt on Amazon-or pinpointing high-potential altcoins poised for a price surge.

Unified Infrastructure: From evaluating new ecommerce opportunities to streamlining multi-channel inventory with robotic process automation (RPA) or executing trades in the DX1 Fund, "Big Engine" creates a cohesive system for analyzing, prioritizing, and automating workflows.

Cloud-Native & Scalable: Built for the cloud, the platform eliminates traditional infrastructure bottlenecks, enabling rapid rollouts and swift responses to market shifts, ensuring NB Tech remains agile in a competitive landscape.

Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions, shared his excitement about the platform's potential: "The 'Big Engine' is a game-changer for NB Tech, amplifying our ability to innovate and scale across our ecommerce and crypto initiatives. This AI-first approach not only accelerates our decision-making but also solidifies our commitment to building a future-ready organization that delivers exceptional value to our stakeholders and investors."

While full details remain under wraps for strategic reasons, the "Big Engine" is already integrated into NB Tech's ecommerce funds and emerging crypto ventures, driving operational excellence and profitability. This launch aligns with NB Tech's broader mission to pioneer dynamic, technology-led business models that outpace traditional firms and thrive amid evolving market conditions. With "Big Engine" as its beating heart, NB Tech is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in online retail, cryptocurrency, and beyond, setting new standards for performance and innovation.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in acquiring and scaling groundbreaking startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and innovative solutions, NB Tech drives transformation and creates exceptional value for its stakeholders.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, NB Tech Acquisitions is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.