Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to welcome Danny Keating as a strategic advisor to the Company. With over 30 years of experience, Danny has held senior executive roles leading mining, processing, and infrastructure projects across multiple jurisdictions. Most recently, he was responsible for the development of a High Purity Manganese project in Southern Africa, overseeing the construction of an EV battery demonstration plant and successfully securing strategic investors for the project. He brings extensive knowledge of the battery customer market and the evolving battery chemistry landscape, along with a track record of delivering technical studies essential for project financing.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath Silver, commented "Aftermath's Berenguela project hosts a unique suite of commodities which I am confident Danny will help us transform into a compelling silver, copper and manganese development project. His understanding of battery metals projects and their fast-track development will play a key role in shaping our corporate strategy and positioning Aftermath Silver for success."

Mr. Keating is an accomplished mining executive with over 30 years of experience in the resources industry, including 15 years as CEO of publicly listed and private companies. He has led mining, processing, and infrastructure projects across multiple jurisdictions, including as CEO of TSX-V listed Giyani Metals, an advanced manganese battery metals company, as well as Alufer Mining and Dynamic Mining, both bauxite projects in West Africa, and ASX-listed Lindian Resources. A South African-qualified mining engineer, he began his career with Anglo American and Gold Fields, gaining hands-on experience in production, project development, finance, and strategy. His career later expanded into investment banking and corporate finance with Collins Stewart and ABN AMRO in London, enhancing his expertise in project funding, M&A transactions, and corporate strategy. He has a strong engineering and operational background, having overseen the delivery of technical studies, social and environmental assessments, and permits and licencing processes. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering (Mining) and is a Chartered Management Accountant.

Stock Option Grant

As part of the compensation for his services, the Company has agreed to grant Mr Keating 400,000 incentive options. These options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.60 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

Warrants

The Company is also pleased to announce that 1,692,000 of its outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company have been exercised since February 12, 2025 for cash proceeds to the Company of C$589,965. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to complete geological, metallurgical and engineering studies at the Company's Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in southern Peru and for general working capital purposes.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.

