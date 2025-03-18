MiNK Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results and Highlights Business Progress

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting significant business progress and clinical advancements. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"Throughout 2024, MiNK advanced its mission to bring off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapies to patients fighting hard-to-treat cancers and severe immune-related disorders," said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics. "We made significant clinical strides, strengthened our manufacturing foundation, and forged strategic alliances. Through disciplined capital management, we are positioned to scale efficiently and seize new collaboration opportunities for value creation. With our rapid AI-driven drug discovery platform generating a world-class library of phosphorylated neoantigens and proprietary TCRs, MiNK is uniquely poised to progress a new standard in oncology and beyond."

Operational Highlights

Clinical Advancements

Expanding Benefit in Cancer Where Standards Fail : Presentations at leading oncology conferences-including AACR IO, ASCO GI, and SITC-demonstrated that AgenT-797 enhanced immune activation, improved checkpoint inhibitor efficacy, and augmented bispecific engagers in heavily pretreated patients and preclinical models. A Phase 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) in second-line advanced gastric cancer (NCT06251973) is actively enrolling. Early data suggest promising activity when combining AgenT-797 with botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) and chemotherapy.

: Presentations at leading oncology conferences-including AACR IO, ASCO GI, and SITC-demonstrated that AgenT-797 enhanced immune activation, improved checkpoint inhibitor efficacy, and augmented bispecific engagers in heavily pretreated patients and preclinical models. A Phase 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) in second-line advanced gastric cancer (NCT06251973) is actively enrolling. Early data suggest promising activity when combining AgenT-797 with botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) and chemotherapy. Immunologic Activity in Inflammatory Lung Conditions (ARDS): Published results in Nature Communications and presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) showed AgenT-797's potential in acute respiratory distress, with an approximately 80% survival rate among VV ECMO patients versus 10% in hospital controls. Late-stage trials are designed and planned for upcoming discussion with the regulatory agencies.

Next-Generation iNKT Programs

PRAME-TCR iNKTs : Demonstrated high specificity and potent tumor-killing against intracellular cancer targets resistant to conventional therapies. MiNK's expertise in accessing a proprietary library of phosphorylated peptides and personalized neoantigens supports the generation of high-quality TCRs.

: Demonstrated high specificity and potent tumor-killing against intracellular cancer targets resistant to conventional therapies. MiNK's expertise in accessing a proprietary library of phosphorylated peptides and personalized neoantigens supports the generation of high-quality TCRs. MiNK-215 (IL-15 Armored CAR-iNKT): Robust anti-tumor activity in models of metastatic colorectal cancer, reshaping the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

These data, including exciting findings from AACR IO on the importance of neoantigen targeting, underscore MiNK's commitment to evolving next-generation iNKT treatments that could potentially tackle the most challenging cancer types.

Strategic Growth and Manufacturing Optimization

MiNK's state-of-the-art manufacturing process enables the production of billions of donor-derived iNKT cells per run, scalable to support rapid global distribution, aimed at reducing logistical hurdles, cost, and enhancing patient access.

In October 2024, MiNK entered into a research collaboration with Autonomous Therapeutics to develop precision RNA-iNKT therapies for metastatic tumors. This collaboration is actively underway.

In 2024, MiNK raised $5.8M in private financing and is prioritizing externally funded clinical trials to effectively sustain and advance its iNKT cell programs.



"We believe MiNK Therapeutics is on solid footing to pioneer the next generation of cell therapies," added Dr. Buell. "We will continue to pair scientific discipline with operational rigor, a strategy designed to enable value-inflection in 2025 and beyond."

Financial Highlights

We ended the year with a cash balance of $4.6 million. Cash used in operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.7 million, and $9.6 million, respectively, compared to $3.0 million and $15.8 million for the same periods in 2023.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $10.8 million, or $2.86 per share, compared to net loss for the same period in 2023 of $22.5 million or $6.54 per share.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,577 $ 3,367 Total assets 5,721 4,552 Other Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash used in operations $ 1,728 $ 3,036 $ 9,555 $ 15,763 Non-cash expenses 757 1,155 770 3,798 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 1,406 $ 3,311 $ 6,336 $ 15,490 General and administrative 809 2,189 4,314 7,431 Change in fair value of related party note 288 - 638 - Operating loss 2,503 5,500 11,288 22,921 Other income, net (39 ) (41 ) (503 ) (463 ) Net loss $ 2,464 $ 5,459 $ 10,785 $ 22,458 Per common share data, basic and diluted: Net loss $ 0.62 $ 1.58 $ 2.86 $ 6.54 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 3,957 3,456 3,773 3,436

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as "master regulators," combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell-like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors.

Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).

Forward Looking Statements

