Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology: Blue Hat Completes 1 Ton Gold Purchase, Surging Gold Prices Boost Book Profits to New Highs

HONG KONG, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) has successfully completed the final payment for the gold transaction between its Hong Kong wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Limited, and Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the agreement, these ordinary shares are subject to a 3-year lock-up period and do not carry voting rights. This arrangement reflects the full trust and confidence of Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd. in Blue Hat's management. By completely handing over the voting rights to Blue Hat's management by contract, Rongxin not only expressed its recognition of the company's strategic direction but also indicated its focus on long-term gains rather than short-term intervention in the company's operations. This foundation of trust paves the way for deeper cooperation between the two parties in the future.

In March 2025, international gold prices sustained their robust momentum as both the COMEX gold futures main contract and London spot gold successively reached the $3,000 per ounce threshold on March 14th, setting historic record. This gold price rally was driven by multiple factors: escalating geopolitical risks boosted safe-haven demand, growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut weakened the U.S. dollar's appeal, and central banks, including China, continued to increase their gold reserves. Additionally, persistently high U.S. core PCE inflation and declining U.S. Treasury yields reinforced gold's dual role as an inflation hedge and a safe-haven asset, accelerating global capital inflows into the gold market.

This transaction originated from a cooperation agreement signed on August 28, 2024, where Golden Alpha Strategy Limited purchased 1 ton of gold at a price of 473.78 yuan per gram (approximately 1,990 per ounce), totaling 474 million CNY. With the continuous rise in international gold prices, Blue Hat's book profit has exceeded 1,990 per ounce, totaling 474 million CNY. With the continuous rise in international gold prices, Blue Hat's book profit has exceeded 25 million, fully demonstrating its layout capability and market acumen in the precious metals field.

Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, stated: "The successful completion of this transaction and the positive market performance once again prove our team's accurate investment judgment and strong market acumen. We expect that this 1-ton gold transaction not only significantly enhances the company's industry status in the precious metals field but also lays a solid foundation for our planned future business expansion." He further pointed out: "From a financial perspective, the substantial increase in book profits will significantly improve the company's financial statements, providing ample financial support for our expected further layout in the gold industry chain. At the same time, we expect the appreciation potential of gold assets will also benefit the company's long-term returns."

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

