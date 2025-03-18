Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D12L | ISIN: US68248T2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.03.25
19:35 Uhr
6,500 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.03.2025 13:16 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.: OneConnect Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for the financial services industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations[1] was RMB415 million, compared to RMB882 million during the same period last year.
  • Gross margin of continuing operations was 34.2%, compared to 39.0% during the same period last year; non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 36.5%, compared to 40.8% during the same period last year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations was RMB2,248 million, compared to RMB3,522 million for the prior year.
  • Gross margin of continuing operations was 35.8%, compared to 37.7% for the prior year; non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 38.2%, compared to 40.4% for the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was RMB669 million, compared to RMB211 million for the prior year. The increased net loss is mainly attributable to (i) an increase in impairment losses of goodwill of approximately RMB132 million, and (ii) a reversal of deferred income tax assets of approximately RMB454 million. Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders was -29.8%, compared to -6.0% for the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted ADS was RMB-18.42, compared to RMB-5.82 for the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to shareholders was RMB460 million, compared to a net loss of RMB363 million for the prior year. Net margin of continuing and discontinued operations to shareholders was -20.4%, compared to -10.3% for the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing and discontinued operations per basic and diluted ADS was RMB-12.66, compared to RMB-9.99 for the prior year.

[1] As previously reported, the Company completed the disposal of its virtual bank business (the "discontinued operations") to Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") for a consideration of HK$933 million in cash on April 2, 2024. As a result of the disposal, the historical financial results of the Virtual Banking Business segment are now reflected as "discontinued operations" in the Company's condensed consolidated financial information and the historical financial results of the remaining business of the Company are now reflected as "continuing operations" in the Company's condensed consolidated financial information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and comparative information has been restated accordingly.

In RMB'000, except percentages
and per ADS amounts

Three Months Ended

December 31


Yaer Ended


YoY

December 31

YoY


2024

2023


2024

2023









Continuing operations







Revenue







Revenue from Ping An Group and

Lufax[1]

190,822

561,128

-66.0 %

1,307,064

2,360,108

-44.6 %

Revenue from third-party customers[2]

224,405

320,771

-30.0 %

941,039

1,161,483

-19.0 %

Total

415,227

881,899

-52.9 %

2,248,103

3,521,591

-36.2 %

Gross profit

142,153

343,726


804,497

1,326,017


Gross margin

34.2 %

39.0 %


35.8 %

37.7 %


Non-IFRS gross margin

36.5 %

40.8 %


38.2 %

40.4 %


Operating loss

(147,741)

(45,063)


(303,533)

(217,285)


Operating margin

-35.6 %

-5.1 %


-13.5 %

-6.2 %









Net loss from continuing operations

attributable to shareholders

(569,181)

(46,899)


(669,176)

(211,342)


Net margin of continuing operations to

shareholders

-137.1 %

-5.3 %


-29.8 %

-6.0 %


Loss from continuing operations per

ADS[3], basic and diluted

(15.67)

(1.29)


(18.42)

(5.82)


Net loss from continuing and

discontinued operations attributable to

shareholders

(569,181)

(81,349)


(459,677)

(362,715)


Net margin of continuing and

discontinued operations to shareholders

-137.1 %

-9.2 %


-20.4 %

-10.3 %


Loss from continuing and discontinued

operations per ADS, basic and diluted

(15.67)

(2.24)


(12.66)

(9.99)


[1] Reference is made to the announcement made by Ping An Group on October 21, 2024. Lufax became a subsidiary of Ping An Group on July 30, 2024. Therefore, the Company's revenue from Ping An Group shown in this table included revenue from Lufax since July 30, 2024. Revenue from Lufax for the year ended December 31, 2024 prior to its consolidation into Ping An Group was approximately RMB116 million.

[2] Third-party customers refer to each customer with revenue contribution of less than 5% of the Company's total revenue in the relevant period. These customers are a key focus of the Company's diversification strategy.

[3] In RMB. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.

Revenue from Continuing Operations Breakdown


Three Months Ended


Full Year Ended


In RMB'000, except percentages

December 31

YoY

December 31

YoY


2024

2023


2024

2023









Implementation

170,991

216,357

-21.0 %

664,127

834,620

-20.4 %

Transaction-based and support revenue







Business origination services

1,317

23,723

-94.4 %

30,078

132,112

-77.2 %

Risk management services

60,905

92,934

-34.5 %

247,828

320,462

-22.7 %

Operation support services

144,918

194,189

-25.4 %

549,273

861,056

-36.2 %

Cloud services platform

5,051

334,076

-98.5 %

618,088

1,245,952

-50.4 %

Post-implementation support services

19,560

12,839

52.3 %

69,064

52,012

32.8 %

Others

12,485

7,781

60.5 %

69,645

75,377

-7.6 %

Sub-total for transaction-based and support

revenue

244,236

665,542

-63.3 %

1,583,976

2,686,971

-41.0 %

Total Revenue from Continuing Operations

415,227

881,899

-52.9 %

2,248,103

3,521,591

-36.2 %

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB415 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 52.9% from RMB882 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease of RMB329 million in revenue from cloud services platform. Implementation revenue was RMB171 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 21.0% from RMB216 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in demand for implementation of financial services systems in China. Revenue from business origination services was RMB1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 94.4% from RMB24 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in transaction volumes from loan origination systems under digital credit management solutions. Revenue from risk management services was RMB61 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 34.5% from RMB93 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes from banking related risk analytic solutions. Revenue from operation support services was RMB145 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 25.4% from RMB194 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a shift in business model for a number of auto ecosystem service providers where the Company transitioned from acting as a contractor to a distributor, which impacted revenue recognition. Revenue from cloud services platform was RMB5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 98.5% from RMB334 million during the same period last year, primarily due to the strategic phasing out of the cloud services since July 2024, details of which were previously disclosed in our announcement dated July 11, 2024 regarding an update on our business operations. Revenue from post-implementation support services was RMB20 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 52.3% from RMB13 million during the same period last year, primarily due to increased demand for our post-implementation support services from our overseas customers.


Three Months Ended


Full Year Ended


In RMB'000, except percentages

December 31

YoY

December 31

YoY


2024

2023


2024

2023









Digital Banking segment

92,240

247,131

-62.7 %

459,584

941,901

-51.2 %

Digital Insurance segment

140,962

140,720

0.2 %

542,450

657,213

-17.5 %

Gamma Platform segment

182,025

494,047

-63.2 %

1,246,069

1,922,477

-35.2 %

Total Revenue from Continuing

Operations

415,227

881,899

-52.9 %

2,248,103

3,521,591

-36.2 %

Revenue from Gamma Platform segment was RMB182 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 63.2% from RMB494 million during the same period last year, primarily due to the strategic phasing out of cloud services. Revenue from Digital Banking segment was RMB92 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 62.7% from RMB247 million during the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes from business origination and risk management services. Revenue from Digital Insurance segment was RMB141 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.2% from RMB141 million during the same period last year, remaining relatively stable compared to the same period last year.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB415 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 52.9% from RMB882 million during the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from cloud services platform.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue from continuing operations was RMB273 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 49.3% from RMB538 million during the same period last year, generally in line with the decrease in revenue.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations was RMB142 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB344 million during the same period last year. Gross margin of continuing operations was 34.2%, compared to 39.0% in the prior year. The decrease in gross margin of continuing operations was mainly due to reduction in economies of scale caused by the decrease in revenue. Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 36.5%, compared to 40.8% in the prior year. For a reconciliation of the Company's IFRS and non-IFRS gross margin, please refer to "Reconciliation of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results for continuing operations (Unaudited)."

Operating Loss and Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses from continuing operations were RMB165 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB391 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses from continuing operations decreased by 4.6ppt to 39.7% from 44.3% during the same period last year.

  • Research and Development expenses from continuing operations were RMB41 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB197 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to the Company's proactive adjustment of its business structure and its return on investment driven approach to manage research and development projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 10.0% from 22.3% in the prior year.
  • Sales and Marketing expenses from continuing operations were RMB39 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB59 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel costs and advertising expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations increased to 9.4% from 6.7% in the prior year.
  • General and Administrative expenses from continuing operations were RMB84 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB134 million during the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel costs. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations increased to 20.3% from 15.2% during the same period last year.

Operating loss from continuing operations was RMB148 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB45 million during the same period last year. Operating margin of continuing operations was -35.6%, compared to -5.1% in the prior year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders

As a result of the discontinuation of its cloud services, the Company's revenue has experienced a year-on-year decline since the third quarter as the Company continues to phase out its cloud services. The Company carries out regular business review, during which, the Company has re-assessed the relevant recoverable amount of the assets on its balance sheet as of December 31, 2024 and considered that goodwill impairment and a reversal of deferred income tax assets is appropriate for the quarter. As a result, net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders was RMB569 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB47 million during the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB-15.67, compared to RMB-1.29 during the same period last year. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1,089,589,125.

Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB55 million, net cash generated from investing activities was RMB260 million, and net cash used in financing activities was RMB46 million.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-as-a-service provider for financial services industry. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The integrated solutions and platform the Company provides include digital banking solution, digital insurance solution and Gamma Platform, which is a technology infrastructural platform for financial institutions. The Company's solutions enable its customers' digital transformations, which help them improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and reduce costs and risks.

The Company has established long-term cooperation relationships with financial institutions to address their needs of digital transformation. The Company has also expanded its services to other participants in the value chain to support the digital transformation of financial services eco-system. In addition, the Company has successfully exported its technology solutions to overseas financial institutions.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's limited operating history in the technology-as-a-service for financial institutions industry; its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the tightening of laws, regulations or standards in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to comply with the evolving regulatory requirements in the PRC and other jurisdictions where it operates; its ability to comply with existing or future laws and regulations related to data protection or data security; its ability to maintain and enlarge the customer base or strengthen customer engagement; its ability to maintain its relationship and engagement with Ping An Group and its related parties, which are its strategic partner, most important customer and largest supplier; its ability to compete effectively to serve China's financial institutions; the effectiveness of its technologies, its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure and security measures; its ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights; its ability to maintain or expand relationship with its business partners and the failure of its partners to perform in accordance with expectations; its ability to protect or promote its brand and reputation; its ability to timely implement and deploy its solutions; its ability to obtain additional capital when desired; litigation and negative publicity surrounding China -based companies listed in the U.S.; disruptions in the financial markets and business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to pursue and achieve optimal results from acquisition or expansion opportunities; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The unaudited consolidated financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Non-IFRS measures are used in gross profit and gross margin, adjusted to exclude non-cash items, which consist of amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue, depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue, and share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenue. OneConnect's management regularly review non-IFRS gross profit and non-IFRS gross margin to assess the performance of our business. By excluding non-cash items, these financial metrics allow OneConnect's management to evaluate the cash conversion of one dollar revenue on gross profit. OneConnect uses these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. OneConnect believes that non-IFRS financial information, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar financial information. OneConnect also believes that presentation of the non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to its investors regarding its results of operations because it allows investors greater transparency to the information used by OneConnect's management in its financial and operational decision making so that investors can see through the eyes of the OneConnect's management regarding important financial metrics that the management uses to run the business as well as allowing investors to better understand OneConnect's performance. However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly-titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-IFRS financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Whenever OneConnect uses a non-IFRS financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of IFRS and non-IFRS results (Unaudited)" set forth at the end of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
OCFT IR Team
[email protected]

Media Relations:
OCFT PR Team
[email protected]

ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31

Full Year Ended

December 31


2024

2023

2024

2023


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Continuing operations





Revenue

415,227

881,899

2,248,103

3,521,591

Cost of revenue

(273,074)

(538,173)

(1,443,606)

(2,195,574)

Gross profit

142,153

343,726

804,497

1,326,017

Research and development expenses

(41,463)

(196,973)

(510,898)

(955,201)

Selling and marketing expenses

(39,052)

(59,292)

(177,285)

(241,612)

General and administrative expenses

(84,388)

(134,283)

(305,110)

(375,128)

Net impairment losses on financial and

contract assets

(3,430)

(7,289)

(31,255)

(40,544)

Other income, gains or loss - net

(121,561)

9,048

(83,482)

69,183

Operating loss

(147,741)

(45,063)

(303,533)

(217,285)

Finance income

19,660

10,001

67,484

29,580

Finance costs

(1,342)

(6,167)

(13,289)

(20,086)

Finance income - net

18,318

3,834

54,195

9,494

Share of gains of associate and joint venture

- net

-

-

-

4,607

Impairment charges on associate

-

-

-

(7,157)

Loss before income tax

(129,423)

(41,229)

(249,338)

(210,341)

Income tax expense

(457,904)

(3,019)

(455,368)

(9,762)

Loss for the period from continuing

operations

(587,327)

(44,248)

(704,706)

(220,103)






Discontinued operations





(Loss)/profit from discontinued operations

(attributable to owners of the Company)

-

(34,450)

209,499

(151,373)

Loss for the period

(587,327)

(78,698)

(495,207)

(371,476)






(Loss)/profit attributable to:





- Owners of the Company

(569,181)

(81,349)

(459,677)

(362,715)

- Non-controlling interests

(18,146)

2,651

(35,530)

(8,761)


(587,327)

(78,698)

(495,207)

(371,476)






(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the Company arises from:





- Continuing operations

(569,181)

(46,899)

(669,176)

(211,342)

- Discontinued operations

-

(34,450)

209,499

(151,373)


(569,181)

(81,349)

(459,677)

(362,715)






Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of

tax:





Items that may be subsequently reclassified

to profit or loss





- Foreign currency translation differences of

continuing operations

2,225

(188)

(2,702)

(5,744)

- Exchange differences on translation of

discontinued operations

-

(9,414)

177

9,624

- Changes in the fair value of debt

instruments measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income of discontinued

operations

-

(3,856)

6,056

500

- Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

18,237

-

Item that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss





- Foreign currency translation differences

50,280

(14,541)

31,636

22,336

- Changes in the fair value of equity

instruments measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(3,204)

-

(3,204)

-






Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the

period, net of tax

49,301

(27,999)

50,200

26,716






Total comprehensive loss for the period

(538,026)

(106,697)

(445,007)

(344,760)






Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

period attributable to:





- Owners of the Company

(519,880)

(109,348)

(409,477)

(335,999)

- Non-controlling interests

(18,146)

2,651

(35,530)

(8,761)


(538,026)

(106,697)

(445,007)

(344,760)











Loss per share for loss from continuing

operations attributable to the owners of

the Company





(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted

(0.52)

(0.04)

(0.61)

(0.19)

Loss per ADS for loss from continuing

operations attributable to the owners of

the Company





(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted

(15.67)

(1.29)

(18.42)

(5.82)






Loss per share for loss attributable to the

owners of the Company





(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted

(0.52)

(0.07)

(0.42)

(0.33)

Loss per ADS for loss attributable to the

owners of the Company





(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted

(15.67)

(2.24)

(12.66)

(9.99)

ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



December 31

December 31


2024

2023


RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS



Non-current assets



Property and equipment

43,895

85,076

Intangible assets

195,636

471,371

Deferred tax assets

313,805

768,276

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

1,372,685

Restricted cash and time deposits over three

months

-

5,319

Prepayments and other receivables

6,506

6,663

Trade receivables

10,106

-

Total non-current assets

569,948

2,709,390




Current assets



Trade receivables

496,429

710,669

Contract assets

63,420

95,825

Prepayments and other receivables

342,221

905,691

Financial assets measured at amortized cost from

virtual bank

-

3,081

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

853,453

Financial assets measured at fair value through

profit or loss

455,016

925,204

Derivative financial assets

40,356

38,008

Restricted cash and time deposits over three

months

51,940

447,564

Cash and cash equivalents

1,947,922

1,379,473

Total current assets

3,397,304

5,358,968




Total assets

3,967,252

8,068,358




EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



EQUITY



Share capital

78

78

Shares held for share option scheme

(149,544)

(149,544)

Other reserves

11,041,209

10,989,851

Accumulated losses

(8,333,291)

(7,873,614)

Equity attributable to equity owners of the

Company

2,558,452

2,966,771

Non-controlling interests

(54,509)

(18,979)

Total equity

2,503,943

2,947,792




LIABILITIES



Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables

10,670

28,283

Contract liabilities

12,946

17,126

Deferred tax liabilities

-

2,079

Total non-current liabilities

23,616

47,488




Current liabilities



Trade and other payables

993,842

1,981,288

Payroll and welfare payables

311,190

385,908

Contract liabilities

115,501

138,563

Short-term borrowings

19,160

251,732

Customer deposits

-

2,261,214

Other financial liabilities from virtual bank

-

54,373

Total current liabilities

1,439,693

5,073,078




Total liabilities

1,463,309

5,120,566




Total equity and liabilities

3,967,252

8,068,358

ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31

Full Year Ended

December 31


2024

2023

2024

2023


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities

55,225

174,099

(276,849)

(648,461)

Net cash generated from/(used in)

investing activities

260,463

(197,255)

1,106,256

318,634

Net cash used in financing

activities

(46,404)

(32,373)

(282,252)

(213,605)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

269,284

(55,529)

547,155

(543,432)

Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

1,643,654

1,451,556

1,379,473

1,907,776

Effects of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents

34,984

(16,554)

21,294

15,129

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period

1,947,922

1,379,473

1,947,922

1,379,473

ONECONNECT

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS

FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31

Full Year Ended

December 31


2024

2023

2024

2023


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Gross profit from continuing operations

142,153

343,726

804,497

1,326,017

Gross margin of continuing operations

34.2 %

39.0 %

35.8 %

37.7 %

Non-IFRS adjustment





Amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost

of revenue

8,933

13,376

49,162

87,928

Depreciation of property and equipment recognized

in cost of revenue

848

1,595

4,030

5,567

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in

cost of revenue

(525)

778

87

3,233

Non-IFRS gross profit from continuing operations

151,409

359,475

857,776

1,422,745

Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations

36.5 %

40.8 %

38.2 %

40.4 %

SOURCE OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.