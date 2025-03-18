Virax Biolabs Enrolls First Patients in Clinical Study Assessing T cell Dysfunction in Post-acute Infection Syndromes

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) ("Virax" or the "Company"), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today that it has started enrolling patients into its United Kingdom based, multi-center clinical study (NCT06731179).

Conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom's National Health Service, investigators aim to assess the ViraxImmune FluoroSpot T cell assay performance in detecting T cell dysfunction in post-acute infection syndrome patients, including those with long COVID, post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD), and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). As part of the regulatory approval pathway, up to 200 participants will be enrolled into the study, with initial data from this longitudinal assessment expected in Q2 2026.

"There are currently no reliable diagnostics for patients with these conditions associated with post-acute infection syndromes," said James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs, "The data generated from this clinical study will provide additional insights into the immune dysregulation in these conditions, enabling us to improve diagnostics and patient care. ViraxImmune has the potential to improve the assessment of immune health, ultimately paving the way for earlier treatment intervention and better patient outcomes."

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

