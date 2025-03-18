Alpha Platforms: Lift Rental Industry, Reimagined

How a small company from New York reimagined lift rentals and is changing the future of work at heights.

Yuriy Karpinskyy, founder and CEO of Alpha Platforms, is proof that the American Dream is alive and well. Born in Ukraine, Karpinskyy arrived in the United States in 2001 with a tourist visa, limited English skills, and a big dream of succeeding on Wall Street. Despite the odds, he earned his brokerage license within three months, learning English by translating financial textbooks with a dictionary during his commutes to various odd jobs. When he began trading stocks, he quickly realized it wasn't what he wanted. "I wasn't creating value, and the risks were uncontrollable," Karpinkskyy recalls.

Truck-mount Aerial Lifts



But when one door closes, another window of opportunity opens. "I worked as a window cleaner while studying for exams," he says. "I knew I could create a business out of nothing, so I bought a bucket and squeegee and started a window cleaning business with my partner, Igor Hlushka." The duo worked relentlessly and creatively. Their business grew fast, doubling every year. By 2010, Karpinksyy wanted to scale further and take on entire buildings. However, he faced a dilemma: become part of the traditional scaffolding world or think outside the box. That's when he discovered German-made truck-mounted aerial lifts. These cutting-edge machines could reach unprecedented heights, up to 300 feet. Though they were widely used in Europe, they were virtually unknown in the U.S. Karpinskyy saw an opportunity to revolutionize height access and launched Alpha Platforms in 2013.

Changing the Norms

As every building in NYC requires facade ordinance inspection every five years, Karpinskyy recognized a huge industry pain and focused on solving it. Alpha Platforms completely reimagined the inspection process. "With our lifts, an engineer can inspect an entire facade in just one day and at half the cost," Karpinskyy says. "There's no need for scheduling dozens of meetings, going through weeks of preparations, rigging plans, constantly coordinating between multiple parties, scaffolding chores, or stress and safety risks. We are just one call away, and the entire facade can be inspected in just one day! Our certified operators handle everything." The innovation has been embraced by architects and engineers, with Alpha Platforms now dominating the facade inspection market in NYC.

The Future of Height Access

Having conquered New York, Alpha Platforms is expanding along the East Coast and into new industries. Karpinskyy's next target is telecommunications. "Telecom tower work is one of the deadliest jobs in the U.S.," Karpinksyy says. Having worked as a window cleaner, he understands firsthand the danger of working at heights. "After revolutionizing city height work, we are now focusing on making telecom tower work 100% safe and triple crews' productivity," he says. Karpinksyy's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and innovation. "Impossible is nothing here. The U.S. remains the best place for entrepreneurs," he says. His vision for the future? "In 10-20 years, truck-mounted lifts will be the standard for every industry working at heights."

SOURCE: Alpha Platforms

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire