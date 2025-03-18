Zafran Security Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Proactive threat exposure management platform now seamlessly integrated with Microsoft security products

Zafran Security, an innovative leader in threat exposure management, today announced its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The program grants Zafran access to Microsoft AI services, expert guidance, and go-to-market support, enabling the company to scale its platform and expand its market reach as it continues to revolutionize risk management and empower security teams.

The Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform normalizes vulnerability signals from across the hybrid cloud enterprise, integrates with an organization's security tools, and develops new context - like runtime presence, internet reachability, and threat intel - to pinpoint the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited. Zafran now integrates several Microsoft security solutions including Azure Web Application Firewall and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, to simplify and accelerate risk mitigation. This helps security teams proactively defuse the most pressing risks now, before they become an incident and without waiting on patch cycles.

"We are excited to be selected by Microsoft for their Pegasus Program," said Sanaz Yashar, CEO of Zafran. "This program creates a unique opportunity to scale globally through Microsoft's ecosystem and expand the Zafran revolution. I cannot wait to see how together we will shake the foundations of cybersecurity and create a new operating model for a proactive threat and exposure management."

"Zafran's approach to automating threat exposure management aligns seamlessly with Microsoft's mission to elevate enterprise security and operational efficiency," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "Through the Pegasus Program, Zafran is uniquely positioned to harness Microsoft's ecosystem to address complex and evolving security challenges with unmatched speed and precision."

About Zafran

Zafran has created a new operating model for threat and vulnerability management. The Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform uses existing security defenses and new context unique to each customer's hybrid cloud environment to prioritize the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited. With this clarity, Zafran proactively focuses and streamlines risk mitigation via security tools already in your stack. Trusted by global enterprises, the platform empowers organizations to build resilient security operations. For more information, visit www.zafran.io .

