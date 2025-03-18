Alto Solutions, Inc.: IPO CLUB's AMERICA 2030 Fund Now Available on the Alto Marketplace, Expanding Access to High-Growth Private Market Investments

The $50 million secondary growth fund provides accredited investors access to U.S. Defense, Energy, Security and AI Investments

Alto , an alternative asset investment platform enabling individuals to invest in private markets using their retirement funds, today announced that Alto Securities, its affiliated broker-dealer, has added IPO CLUB's AMERICA 2030 Fund to the offerings available on the Alto Marketplace .

AMERICA 2030 is a $50 million secondary growth fund focused on U.S. defense, energy, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) - key industries driving America's industrial and technological resurgence. The fund provides accredited investors access to high-growth private companies, capitalizing on reshoring, supply chain realignment, and government-backed initiatives.

"At Alto, we strive to make investing in alternative assets as seamless and accessible as possible," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. "By offering IPO CLUB's AMERICA 2030 Fund on our platform, we provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to high-growth sectors that are shaping the future of the U.S. economy."

With a six-year target maturity in 2030, AMERICA 2030 acquires Series B+ venture-backed companies at speculative valuations, offering the potential for attractive returns with opportunities for liquidity through secondary transactions, subject to market conditions.

Unlike traditional venture capital, which relies on IPOs or acquisitions for liquidity, AMERICA 2030 leverages the secondary market to allow more flexible exits. The fund targets approximately 30 private companies in secondary transactions, with 30% of capital reserved for follow-on opportunities in the primary market.

Key investment focus areas include:

Defense & Dual-Use Technologies - AI-driven surveillance, autonomous systems, and robotics.

Energy Security & Industrial Reshoring - Next generation nuclear, rare earth supply chains, and energy grid modernization.

Cybersecurity - Protecting critical digital and physical infrastructure.

Supply Chain Resilience & Semiconductor Manufacturing - U.S.-based production supporting AI and secure communications.

"The U.S. is experiencing a once-in-a-century industrial transformation," said Edoardo Zarghetta, General Partner of AMERICA 2030. "Through Alto's SDIRA platform, accredited investors can now participate in this shift by using retirement funds to invest in private companies that are building America's future."

Operating under Regulation D, AMERICA 2030 is designed for accredited investors, family offices, and institutional LPs seeking private market exposure with liquidity advantages over traditional venture models. By offering the fund on Alto Securities' Marketplace, IPO CLUB streamlines the investment process, making it easier for individuals to allocate retirement capital to alternative assets within their self-directed IRAs.

Explore this offering on Alto Marketplace: altoira.com/marketplace .

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, and more. As an IRA custodian for over $1.7 billion in assets, Alto supports 29,000 self-directed IRA investors and 2,000+ issuers who have raised capital through the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto simplifies access to high-return, less-correlated investments. Learn more at www.altoira.com .

About IPO CLUB

IPO CLUB is a leading private market investment platform specializing in secondary transactions across high-growth potential, late-stage private companies. The firm focuses on sectors critical to U.S. economic and national security, helping investors access venture-style returns, while seeking greater liquidity.

For more information, visit www.altoira.com and ipo.club .

