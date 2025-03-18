AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Announces the Launch of Room Alert MAX, the Next Generation of Environment Monitoring

New platform simplifies facility protection while seamlessly integrating with existing Room Alert infrastructure

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of proactive environment monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Room Alert MAX, a groundbreaking monitoring platform designed to transform how organizations protect their critical environments.

Room Alert MAX

Room Alert MAX wireless environment monitors, sensors, and accessories

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Room Alert MAX introduces powerful new capabilities to AVTECH's trusted monitoring ecosystem, making deployment easier than ever before. This new product line offers complete versatility, allowing users to install Room Alert MAX as a standalone wireless monitoring solution, or they can integrate it seamlessly with Room Alert PRO monitors, sensors, and accessories. This flexibility allows customers to strategically place Room Alert MAX in areas such as offices, large warehouses, and customer-facing locations, while maintaining Room Alert PRO in spaces with existing wired infrastructure such as server rooms and telecom closets.

Room Alert MAX seamlessly connects with the Room Alert Account online dashboard and free Room Alert mobile app, delivering instant notifications of potential environmental threats. The platform enables comprehensive data logging for historical trend analysis, helping users predict and prevent issues before they cause downtime. This historical data also serves as valuable documentation for regulatory compliance, allowing organizations to easily maintain and verify facility conditions for audits and reporting requirements.

"Room Alert MAX represents a significant advancement in how organizations can protect their critical environments," said Richard Grundy, President and CEO at AVTECH. "By combining simplicity with our proven monitoring expertise, we're making sophisticated facility protection remarkably straightforward for organizations of all types and sizes."

Key benefits of Room Alert MAX include:

Quick Installation: Deploy sophisticated monitoring in minutes with minimal technical experience required

Flexible Deployment: Use as a standalone system or alongside existing Room Alert PRO equipment

Seamless Integration: Works with industry standards like SNMP and BACnet to fit into existing systems

Investment Maximization: The Room Alert MAX Wired Sensor Adapter converts any Room Alert wired sensor to wireless, allowing users to extend their monitoring capabilities

Room Alert MAX is now available for pre-sale, with shipping expected to start in mid-April 2025. Attendees to the upcoming National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Conference in Baltimore, MD from March 25-27 can also see Room Alert MAX in person for the very first time by visiting Room Alert at booth 1046. For more information on how Room Alert MAX can transform your environmental monitoring strategy, visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

