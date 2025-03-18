Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Insurance Partners with Snapsheet to Elevate Claims Efficiency and Customer Experience

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced it has partnered with Snapsheet to simplify claims resolution and enhance operational efficiency. By deploying Snapsheet's intuitive software, Kingstone will modernize its claims operations to deliver a faster, more seamless experience for policyholders while improving cost efficiency.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Snapsheet as part of our ongoing commitment to providing the best claims experience to our valued policyholders," said Dave Fernandez, Chief Claims Officer of Kingstone. "Snapsheet will optimize the claims process for our customers, enabling our dedicated team to focus on delivering fast, accurate, and compassionate claims service. With Snapsheet, we will introduce new digital communication capabilities, expand payment options, and intelligent automation to enhance the overall claims experience."

"We're excited to support Kingstone as they take their claims operations to the next level," said Andy Cohen, President of Snapsheet. "By deploying automation and intelligent workflows, our platform will enhance Kingstone's claims efficiency while delivering a seamless digital experience for policyholders."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is a leader in modern claims management technology. Built on a foundation of innovation and efficiency, Snapsheet delivers a seamless digital insurance claims process for auto, property, and commercial lines across the globe. Collaborating with over 160 customers, including many of the largest insurance carriers, TPAs, MGAs, and insurtechs, Snapsheet streamlines claims, appraisals, and payment processes through advanced technology. Learn more at www.snapsheetclaims.com.

Kingstone Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

kdaly@equityny.com Snapsheet Media Contact:

Eric Waldinger

Chief Revenue Officer

Snapsheet

eric.waldinger@snapsheet.me

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire