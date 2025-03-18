AmeriLife's "Empowering Voices" Campaign Celebrates National Women's History Month

Campaign honors women leaders, their achievements, and forward-thinking attributes for the next generation of insurance and financial services industry leaders

AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, is celebrating National Women's History Month through the theme of "Empowering Voices" as it recognizes the remarkable women leaders driving innovation and excellence within its industry. This month-long celebration underscores AmeriLife's unwavering commitment to fostering a unified workforce that values diverse perspectives, contributions, and leadership.

One of the key initiatives supporting this mission is the Distribution Women's Leadership Council (DWLC). Now in its third year, the Council is committed to recruiting, retaining, empowering, and advancing women within AmeriLife's Distribution business. The DWLC maintains a forum for sharing best practices, fostering mentorship, and providing networking opportunities. These efforts are crucial in leveraging market opportunities and achieving its business objectives.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible women making a significant impact at AmeriLife," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer for Wealth at AmeriLife and executive champion of the DWLC. "Their leadership and dedication are instrumental in shaping our company's future. The Distribution Women's Leadership Council plays a vital role in ensuring that we continue to support and empower women at every level of our organization."

The DWLC has been instrumental in developing programs that provide Distribution with the skills and resources they need to succeed.

From leadership training to networking events such as its monthly "Sips & Strategies" gatherings and annual conference, the Council is dedicated to creating an environment where individuals can thrive and reach their full potential.

Sponsoring attendance at community events such as the Valspar Executive Women's Day, the ANNIKA Women's Leadership Summit, and the SharpHeels Career & Leadership Summit is a key extension of its mission, providing invaluable networking opportunities and connections with other professionals beyond the office.

"We are committed to building a workforce that reflects the diverse communities we serve," said Kelly Atkinson, AmeriLife's Senior Vice President, Distribution Operations & Chief of Staff, Wealth Distribution, and founding member of the DWLC. "By empowering women and recognizing their contributions, we are strengthening our company and positively impacting the industry."

The Power of Mentorship

Mentorship is not just a pillar but a driving force at the DWLC, essential for fostering growth, development, and success. Each member is committed to embracing this vital role within their respective positions.

"As women in finance, we can use our experiences and influence to inspire the next generation and ensure they have access to clear, easy-to-understand education," said Rayna Reyes, Principal of American Federal .

"Women leaders today can make a significant impact by mentoring young women and, more importantly, shaping policies to create inclusive work environments," said Angela Palo, Chief Operating Officer of Pinnacle Financial Services, Inc .

Ana Hernandez, Managing Director of Grupo Latinamericano de Seguras , agrees, saying, "Women leaders can leverage their influence and experiences to inspire the next generation and ensure equitable and empowering education for young women by?actively mentoring and sponsoring young females, ultimately creating a visible pathway for future female leaders."?

Stephanie Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Benefits, Inc., added, "Young women need mentors. Someone willing to teach them by inclusion, not just instruction. My philosophy is the best education is to learn by doing. ?Being a woman of influence gives me an excellent opportunity to roll up my sleeves and work hard alongside someone trying to get to where I am. - The next generation of women coming behind me will reach even greater heights because I'm giving them a shoulder to stand on!" ?

Learn more about the Distribution Women's Leadership Council and its lead-by-example philosophy.

