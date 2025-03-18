Phoenix Motor Inc.: PhoenixEV and Noodoe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Electric Mobility for Transit Buses and Medium-Duty Vehicles

Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with Noodoe, a leading global provider of advanced AI-driven EV charging software and energy management solutions, aimed at accelerating innovation and sustainability in zero-emissions electric transportation.

This partnership brings together PhoenixEV's deep expertise in advanced electric buses and medium-duty vehicles and Noodoe's innovative EV software solutions, creating powerful synergies to enhance intelligent transportation and energy efficiency.

"We are excited to collaborate with Noodoe," said Denton Peng CEO of PhoenixEV. "Their industry-leading AI-driven software perfectly aligns with our commitment to intelligent transportation and sustainability, and we look forward to working together to drive the future of electric mobility."

Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe, added, "PhoenixEV's leadership in electric transit buses and vehicle manufacturing complements our software expertise in AI-driven charging management solutions. Together, we're uniquely positioned to support sustainable transportation initiatives and deliver next-generation electric mobility solutions."

The collaboration between PhoenixEV and Noodoe underscores both companies' commitment to a sustainable, intelligent energy transformation, positioning them as leaders at the intersection of electric vehicle manufacturing and smart energy management. This partnership promises to deliver industry-leading solutions that advance electrified transportation across North America and beyond.

About PhoenixEV

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, specializes in designing, building, and integrating electric drive systems, along with manufacturing heavy-duty transit buses and medium- to light-duty commercial EVs. The company operates under two primary brands: "PhoenixEV," focusing on commercial products such as heavy and medium-duty EVs (including transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses, and delivery trucks), and "EdisonFuture," aimed at offering light-duty EVs. Phoenix is committed to being a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of electric vehicles and EV technologies. To learn more, please visit www.phoenixev.ai .

About Noodoe

Noodoe is at the forefront of the global shift toward sustainable transportation and integrated energy management. By combining advanced software with EV charging, solar power, and battery storage, Noodoe EV OS and Noodoe Energy OS empower businesses worldwide to seamlessly adopt or expand next-generation energy and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to user-centric design and continuous innovation, Noodoe streamlines everything from charging operations and energy optimization to billing and analytics. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and a vision for a cleaner future, Noodoe sets the standard for modern energy and mobility solutions. https://www.noodoe.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: IR@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO RedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256 PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire