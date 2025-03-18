With the addition of AI-powered email security insights from IRONSCALES, Falcon users will benefit from enhanced visibility, streamlined incident response, and improved reporting capabilities

IRONSCALES, an AI-powered email security leader protecting 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced a new integration with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. This integration enables customers to enhance their defenses by incorporating the unique email security insights from IRONSCALES with the comprehensive functionality of Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM.

With this new integration, CrowdStrike customers can now bring IRONSCALES Adaptive AI email security data directly into the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform for the deep visibility and correlation they need to efficiently combat sophisticated phishing and account takeover (ATO) threats. Through this integration, security teams gain:

Expanded Visibility Across Threat Surfaces Security teams can correlate phishing threats with other attack indicators, providing deeper context into who, how, and why an individual is targeted.

Security teams can correlate phishing threats with other attack indicators, providing deeper context into who, how, and why an individual is targeted. Cross-Domain Threat Correlation Email security doesn't exist in a vacuum. Attackers frequently combine email-based phishing with endpoint and identity-based tactics to more effectively infiltrate organizations.

Email security doesn't exist in a vacuum. Attackers frequently combine email-based phishing with endpoint and identity-based tactics to more effectively infiltrate organizations. Faster Incident Investigation Response Centralizing email security telemetry within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM streamlines investigation workflows, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, more automated incident response measures.

Centralizing email security telemetry within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM streamlines investigation workflows, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, more automated incident response measures. Improved Compliance Reporting Regulatory frameworks such as the GDPR, CCPA, and PCI DSS require organizations to log and audit security incidents. The inclusion of email security telemetry, significantly enhances compliance reporting.

"This integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM demonstrates our commitment to delivering adaptive, AI-driven email security solutions tailored to the needs of modern organizations," said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. "By uniting IRONSCALES email security with CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform, we are empowering our customers to navigate today's ever-evolving threat landscape with speed, efficiency, and ease."

"The integration was very easy; we were able to set it up in under 10 minutes," said one user, the CISO of a financial services organization serving small businesses. "Being able to have all this telemetry going into CrowdStrike directly from IRONSCALES and seeing what's going on with email threats alongside all the things CrowdStrike is already looking at has been very valuable to us."

To learn more about the new integration-and how IRONSCALES and CrowdStrike are working together to advance the state of the art in enterprise cybersecurity-tune in to the partners' joint webinar, "Strengthening Defenses Against Phishing and Account Takeovers"; live on April 17th at 10 AM ET/2 PM GMT. Register for free today.

For more information about the IRONSCALES and CrowdStrike partnership, visit our page on CrowdStrike Marketplace.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318377089/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Douglas De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com