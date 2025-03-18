Trammell Venture Partners: TVP AND DEMAND POOL ANNOUNCE UPCOMING LAUNCH OF FIRST STRATUM V2 BITCOIN MINING POOL AND CLOSING OF VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMND ("Demand Pool"), the world's first Stratum V2 Bitcoin mining pool, announced the opening of the application for miners to join DMND as launch partners today. Successful applicants will benefit from a 0% fee for an initial two-month period, as well as a special two-year founding miner agreement. DMND also announced its venture capital financing that took place in Q4 2024, led by Trammell Venture Partners ("TVP").

Stratum V2 enhances Bitcoin's decentralization and privacy by enabling miners to construct their own block templates. DMND's Stratum V2 pool implements end-to-end encryption to prevent hashrate hijacking and features a novel payments system called SLICE that ensures maximum miner payouts with auditable transactions and no hidden fees. Built on open-source, authenticated security, DMND creates a fairer and more profitable Bitcoin mining landscape. DMND is committed to increasing miner profits while strengthening Bitcoin's decentralization.

"The Bitcoin mining industry has a key problem which I've pinpointed over my 10 year career: mining pool centralization," said Alejandro de la Torre, DMND co-founder and CEO. "This is why it is paramount that we make Stratum V2 a reality. SV2 will help decentralize Bitcoin mining by allowing miners to build their own blocks. With the release of DMND pool-the world's first Stratum V2 pool-we help combat this problem - a historic moment in Bitcoin."

"The mining pool industry is one where murky fee payouts and relative centralization have become the norm," said Christopher Calicott, TVP's managing director and founding partner. "By empowering mining operators to securely and privately design their own block templates while facilitating radical transparency and fairness of payments to mining pool participants, DMND will bring a new era to the mining industry. Mining operators of any size-from small home miners to publicly traded giants-will all work to enhance Bitcoin's decentralization."

DMND is the first Stratum V2 Bitcoin mining pool. DMND's revolutionary technology empowers miners with greater transparency, higher payouts, and true decentralization via miner block template creation. For more information visit us on the web .

Trammell Venture Partners , founded in 2016, is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in highly technical companies in three core areas including Bitcoin-native technologies, security and privacy tech, and applied AI. Since 2020, TVP has focused on backing founders building on the layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the venture capital industry's first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund series: The TVP Bitcoin Venture Fund series of funds.

