AAA Distributor Shares Sales and Design Trend Insights from Top U.S. Kitchen and Bath Trade Show

President Michael Neal forecasts surge in demand as homeowners track interest rates and plan upgrades, with an old style that's making a comeback in design circles.

Executives from AAA Distributor and Surplus Building Materials attended the annual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, North America's premier home improvement trade show, and offer insight on economic and design trends from meetings with leading vendors and designers in the industry.

AAA Distributor is one of the nation's largest distributors, wholesalers and retailers of home improvement products. With its headquarters in Philadelphia, a warehouse in Spokane, and the Surplus Building Materials branch in Dallas, AAA Distributors maintains one of the industry's most extensive inventories of flooring, kitchen, and bath remodeling products.

The KBIS event, held in conjunction with the National Kitchen & Bath Association, drew 40,000 attendees and featured more than 250 exhibitors of innovative products, breakthrough designs, and the latest trends in kitchen and bath remodeling. Michael Neal, president of AAA Distributor, and managers Jenya Teplitskaya and Ulyana Shnauderman met with vendors and researched emerging trends in home improvement.

"The outlook is that the pent-up demand that has not been taken care of pre-election continues to be there," Neal said. "There are a lot of people out there right now who need to remodel their homes."

Homeowners fall into two groups, both with incentives to upgrade, Neal said: "We have a large generation that wants to upgrade and sell their homes, and we have another group that wants to upgrade because they have 2.5 to 3 percent interest rates and don't want to move because they're not going sell their $400,000 home that's now worth $600,000."

Neal said the industry is also continuing to see demand from homeowners who are still repairing their homes after 2024's tragic series of natural disasters - in particular, hurricanes in Florida, flooding in North Carolina , and wildfires in California.

The AAA Distributor team has identified six key design trends for 2025 as homeowners plan and execute their remodeling and improvement projects:

Mid-century modern style, featuring warm natural wood tones for kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinetry, are making a big comeback.

Large-format tiles for kitchen floors and walls, which make the room appear larger, are a hot trend.

The "concealed kitchen" design is a popular choice for 2025.

Designers are adopting artistic, creative bathroom tile applications.

Natural wood cabinetry in functional bathroom features like built-in linen hampers and laundry chutes is a new development.

Luxurious finishes on faucets, mirrors and hardware, and arched, oval and curved, are timeless and remain popular in 2025.

The AAA Distributor team was pleased to attend KISA and build bonds with current and new vendors, while gaining insight into industry news and trends. As a leading provider of kitchen and bath products for both professionals and do-it-yourselfers, AAA Distributor continually monitors industry developments to better serve customers.

