18-March-2025 / 13:10 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Update on: NAV, capital, Trump and interest rates We highlighted our capital markets day takeaways in CM day: 6 November fireworks ; notably, i) positive market trends, ii) NB's platform unique benefits, and iii) multiple levers for value creation. In this note, we update investors on i) the latest NAV/portfolio, ii) NBPE's revised capital allocation framework , iii) the potential impact of current Trump polices, and iv) the impact of interest rate expectations, which seem to evolve daily but which, in our view, have seen a trend of higher-for-longer forecasts. The underlying message is that PE, and NBPE, reacts dynamically to changing conditions and has a track record of outperformance across a range of environments. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-update-on-nav-capital-trump-and-interest-rates/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

