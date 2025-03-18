Expanding its content to be more inclusive of roles responsible for building digital experiences, the virtual event for WordPress innovators will delve into crucial areas of modern web development

WP Engine today unveiled the agenda for DE{CODE} 2025, its annual conference connecting thousands of innovators to explore what's working, what's next, and what's possible with WordPress[1]. The free, virtual event will be held on April 15 (North America and APAC) and registration is open.

Now in its sixth year, the event has expanded its content to be more inclusive of all roles responsible for building digital experiences. This includes brand marketers and agency leaders, in addition to developers, fostering a more connected and innovative WordPress community. This year's agenda features dedicated tracks for developers, agencies, and marketers, including:

Industry-leading keynote speakers , including Jeremiah Owyang, AI thought leader and founder of Llama Lounge AI events and Brooks Scaling Ventures, and Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science Envoy and Chief Executive Officer of Humane Intelligence.

, including Jeremiah Owyang, AI thought leader and founder of Llama Lounge AI events and Brooks Scaling Ventures, and Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science Envoy and Chief Executive Officer of Humane Intelligence. New product launches unveiling WP Engine's latest AI advancements, including intelligent search, personalized recommendations, and hosted Vector database for WordPress.

unveiling WP Engine's latest AI advancements, including intelligent search, personalized recommendations, and hosted Vector database for WordPress. Breakout sessions from developers, agencies and brands featuring industry leaders from Google, Elastic, True Knowledge Agency, Equalize Digital, StrategiQ, Promethean Research, Big Bite Creative, Etumos, Illustrate Digital, Americaneagle.com, and Hubspot.

"DE{CODE} 2025 represents a pivotal gathering, where we open the doors wider to learn from and make each other better. As we gather the brightest minds in web development and services, we're not just sharing knowledge; we're shaping the future together," said WP Engine Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Heather Brunner, who will be opening the conference. "This event embodies WP Engine's commitment to empowering creatives and developers, and fostering a culture of innovation that propels the open web forward."

The conference has become a mainstay for developers, marketers, and agencies who want to keep up with the latest trends and best practices in modern web development. This year's breakout tracks will empower attendees to:

Explore practical, high-ROI AI applications for WordPress that cut through the hype and showcase the most promising ways developers can enhance their content with AI.

for WordPress that cut through the hype and showcase the most promising ways developers can enhance their content with AI. Uncover high-performing agency strategies to win new business, retain top talent, optimize margins, and navigate digital transformation in an ever-evolving market.

to win new business, retain top talent, optimize margins, and navigate digital transformation in an ever-evolving market. Improve custom developer workflows that streamline editorial processes, and optimize media management for modern newsrooms.

To register for the conference and learn more about what to expect at DE{CODE} 2025, visit: https://events.wpengine.com/event/DECODE2025/home

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. Serving 1.5 million customers across 150+ countries, the global technology company provides premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored eCommerce and agency solution suites, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and more. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318728202/en/

Contacts:

WP Engine

press@wpengine.com