mimik, a pioneer in Agentix-Native Device-First Continuum AI (DFC-AI), and TORII Technology, a leader in Holographic XR, Quantum, and AI-driven decisioning frameworks, are joining forces to bring advanced Tactile Edge and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD). The partnership delivers AI-driven mission readiness, real-time analytics, and dynamic Agentix-Native intelligence designed for secure, scalable, and autonomous operations.

Future-Ready AI for Defence Innovation

Defense operations require AI-driven insights, autonomous coordination, and seamless interoperability across dynamic environments. Cloud-native only architectures create latency, security risks, and dependency issues that limit real-time decision-making. mimik and TORII address these challenges by enabling AI execution at the Tactile Edge, reducing reliance on centralized systems for mission-critical responsiveness. Their high-performance computing framework accelerates AI workflows, analytics, and simulations, ensuring secure and efficient operations. The partnership establishes a resilient agentix mesh that enables real-time collaboration while TORII's Holographic XR and Generative AI-driven decisioning enhance training and situational awareness.

"Integrating mimik's Agentix-Native AI Continuum with our HPC-powered Holographic XR solutions creates an unprecedented leap in AI-driven defense and security," said Theresa Malvin, Founder and CEO at TORII Technology. "This partnership unlocks real-time mission adaptability, immersive training environments, and AI-powered operational intelligence that will define the future of defense innovation."

"By integrating mimik's Agentix-Native AI Continuum with TORII's high-performance AI-driven solutions, we are delivering a mission-adaptive AI infrastructure that enables real-time responsiveness, autonomous collaboration, and scalable training environments. This ensures defense operations can rapidly adjust to evolving scenarios while maintaining security, control, and efficiency," said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO at mimik.

About TORII Technology

About mimik

mimik is for Agentix Native, the 5th Element of AI. We have solved the most complex challenges in AI software, including AI Continuum on Continuum Compute, Parallel AI, and the Network Offline-First Distributed Dynamic Agentic Service Mesh Problem. Our technology enables seamless, scalable, and efficient agentic workflows, automation, and autonomous decision-making across all compute layers. By accelerating AI adoption and enabling intelligent workflow operations, mimik ensures enterprises maintain full control, security, and efficiency. With Zero-Trust Security and optimized operational efficiency in both energy and cost, businesses can scale AI while staying resilient and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. mimik, Your ROI for AI.

