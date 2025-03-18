Andersen Global further expands into Bangladesh through a Collaboration Agreement with valuation and research firm Edge Research, further solidifying its presence in South Asia.

Founded in 2017 and based in Dhaka, Edge Research focuses on corporate valuation, due diligence, transaction advisory, and financial analysis for both the public and private sectors. The firm's expertise spans multiple asset classes and domains, supported by a deep understanding of the Bangladesh market. With a team experienced in working with multinational companies, global banks, and foreign fund managers, Edge Research is uniquely positioned to deliver insights that cater to international and local client needs.

"Our team's deep understanding of the local business market, coupled with a strong emphasis on identifying critical drivers of value, allows us to maintain a competitive edge," said Managing Partner Asif Khan. "Collaborating with Andersen Global strengthens our ability to deliver independent, globally informed solutions, offering strategic support to multinational companies operating in Bangladesh and investors seeking opportunities in the region."

"Bangladesh represents a rapidly evolving market with significant opportunities for growth," said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark L. Vorsatz. "Edge Research's expertise in valuation and their strong understanding of the local economy allow us to deliver specialized solutions to clients and investors operating in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

